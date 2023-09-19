Water’s Edge Congregation to Be Terminated on Christmas Eve, Church to Be Sold by Methodists

First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley, the parent church for Water’s Edge, wants to terminate the Water’s Edge congregation after 90 plus years, and sell the church.

Water’s Edge church — formerly Point Loma United Methodist –at 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd — has for a number of years been functioning as a community center, home to its congregation, of course, and also for the OB Historical Society, the Pioneer School for developmentally disabled kids, the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and several AA and NA groups who hold meetings there.

The Methodist trustees would like to see “affordable” housing go in on that corner, Saratoga and Sunset Cliffs. The church also owns the little duplex immediately west of the church school building on Saratoga Ave, which would also be sold.

Ironically, according to plan, the Methodist Church wants to terminate the Water’s Edge congregation on Christmas Eve. This is not a joke.

One of the big issues for the First United folks are the costs for all the deferred maintenance at Water’s Edge. So, the trustees feel it’s a good time to sell and find a developer who would construct affordable housing as part of the legacy of Water’s Edge. Now, that’s a lofty goal, of course.

Another issue for the Methodists is the loss of Warren Walker school as a tenant at their Mission Valley site. Warren Walker has been there many years and reportedly wants to enlarge its footprint at their Point Loma Avenue school.

This is all quite a shock to the local congregation and the groups that utilize the sanctuary complex on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Insiders believe that none of the groups who use that OB campus have been contacted directly by the Mission Valley Church. One confidential source told the Rag the church secretary has already been fired and the Rev. Brittany Hanlin will move to the Mission Valley Church. The Methodists hope that the OB congregation will just go to Mission Valley but it could be doubtful after this “betrayal” any of them would.

There may be some local groups who would be interested in buying the church or working to find another church to purchase it and move in to serve the community.

Here is the agenda for the First United planning meeting held Saturday, Sept. 16. If you go down to page 15 and review the last four pages, you will read the bad news. They will sell the parsonage up the hill at 4483 Saratoga and then try to sell the church.

It doesn’t appear at this point that the First United Methodists are soliciting any community input. Perhaps it’s time to give them some heavenly advice.