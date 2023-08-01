OB Planning Board Agenda: 5 ADUs for Review, Plus Updates on Bacon St. Roundabouts and the OB Pier Project — Wed., Aug.2

The OB Planning Board has two action items on its Wednesday night agenda. The first one is a permit to construct 3 ADUs at 2171 Abbott Street over an existing commercial building, and the second one is a permit to demolish 2 units at 4732 Del Monte and construct 2 ADUs. That’s a total of 5 ADUs up for consideration.
Also on the agenda is an update on the OB Pier and on the proposed two roundabouts on Bacon Street.
The Board meets at 6 pm at the OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Avenue.
Here are photos and a photo survey of the properties included in the permit for 2171 Abbott.
And here is a list of historic issues for the Del Monte site.
Here is the official agenda:
I live two doors down from this project. I certainly don’t want more density in Ocean Beach in general. And I certainly don’t want them on my street. However, downtown city Council in San Diego never pays attention to our recommendations. But count me down as a vote against it.
Best Wishes!
Bill