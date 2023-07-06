The Morning After Mess: Less Trash at OB Pier But 2 1/2 Times Greater at Dog Beach This Year Over Last

During Surfrider and its partner groups’ “Morning After” beach clean-ups on July 5, the trash collected at the OB Pier site was less than last year’s. This year, 129 pounds were collected compared to last year’s 143 pounds (not a lot, but some at least).

However, it was a different story at Dog Beach. Sponsored by San Diego River Park Foundation, volunteers collected 1,925 pounds compared with the 735 pounds gathered in 2022, over 2 and a half times greater this year.

Overall volunteers removed 2,832 pounds of trash from San Diego’s beaches after the 4th of July holiday. Surfrider reported that this year 347 volunteers, in only 3 hours, had recovered more than 2,832 pounds of trash, mainly consisting of single-use plastics — which otherwise would have been washed into the sea.

Last year, 429 volunteers removed 1,645 pounds of trash.

Here is the list of the total weights by site along with the sponsoring group:

Total Weights by Site:

Imperial Beach (hosted by Clean Border Water Now) – 89 lbs

Ocean Beach Pier – 129 lbs

Ocean Beach Dog Beach (hosted by SD River Park Foundation) – 1925 lbs

Fiesta Island (hosted by I Love A Clean SD) – 381 lbs

Mission Beach Park (hosted by San Diego Coast Keeper) – 47 lbs

Crystal Pier(hosted by Paddle For Peace) – 96 lbs

Moonlight Beach(hosted by Un Mar De Colores) – 73 lbs

Oceanside Pier (Sponsored by Reef) – 92 lbs

In a press release from Surfrider San Diego dated July 5, 2023, there was an encouraging quote from Alex Ferron, Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter Manager:

“Many of our volunteers remarked that the beaches seemed cleaner than in previous years, which is a great sign that we are headed in the right direction together! Despite that, we can’t lose sight of the fact that even one piece of trash on the beach is too many.”

But in comparing this year’s figures and pounds with those from last year, I discovered the exact same quote – word-for-word by Ferron, which is a little troubling. (Perhaps Surfrider simply cut and pasted this year’s numbers into last year’s announcement.) Of course, that doesn’t detract from Surfrider’s anti-plastic campaigns, etc.

Here’s last year’s pounds:

Total Weights by Site:

Ocean Beach Pier (sponsored by Stone Brewing) – 143 lbs

Ocean Beach Dog Beach (with SD River Park Foundation) – 735 lbs

Mission Beach Park (with San Diego Coast Keeper) – 16 lbs

Crystal Pier (with Paddle For Peace) – 102 lbs

Fiesta Island (with I Love A Clean SD/133) – 450 lbs

Moonlight Beach (with Un Mar De Colores) – 88 lbs

Oceanside Pier (Sponsored by Reef) – 111 lbs

For more information on the Surfrider Foundation San Diego, visit www.surfridersd.org or contact Chapter Manager Alex Ferron at alex@surfridersd.org.