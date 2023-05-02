Neighborhood Groups Unite to Oppose San Diego’s Over-development Policies – 6 Rallies Planned for Sat., May 6

Groups from across San Diego are uniting in opposition to San Diego’s reckless high-density housing initiatives and are planning 6 neighborhood rallies this Saturday, May 6.

Residents throughout San Diego are uniting in solidarity on Saturday to peacefully protest San Diego’s irresponsible overdevelopment policies. Neither the Mayor nor the City Council are respecting the development policy concerns of their constituents, so residents are taking to the streets to make their voices heard.

What these groups oppose:

• Mayor Gloria’s intention to implement SB 10

• Unrealistically dense Community Plan Updates

• Density beyond a reasonable walking distance from transit

• San Diego’s “Bonus” ADU Program

• Ignoring the need for supportive infrastructure that keeps pace with density

• Destruction of our urban canopy

• Shifting San Diegans from future homeowners to lifelong renters

What these groups support:

• Responsible planning

• Growth balanced with infrastructure

• Dense development on transit corridors where appropriate

• Ample parks and open spaces

• Preservation of our urban canopy

• Truly affordable housing policies

• Opportunities for home ownership

• Redevelopment of underused commercial and industrial properties

• Preservation of single-family neighborhoods for future generations

Multiple rallies are planned throughout the day:

University City: 10 a.m. to Noon

Facebook Page “University City Rally”

Location: Genesee Avenue & Governor Drive

For questions, email: UniversityCityPeeps@gmail.com

Clairemont: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Facebook Page “Clairemont Homies”

Location: Balboa Avenue & Clairemont Drive

For questions, email: clmthomie@outlook.com

Bankers Hill/Hillcrest: Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Location: University Avenue & Normal Street, under the big flag

For questions, email: UptownRally@gmail.com

North Park: Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Location: University Avenue & 30th Street

For questions, email: UptownRally@gmail.com

Normal Heights: Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Location: 35th Street & Adams Avenue

Facebook: “Normal Heights for Smart Growth”

Website: 35thAdams.com/rally

For questions, email: 35thAdams@gmail.com

College Area: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(including El Cerrito, Rolando, Talmadge, Kensington, City Heights, and all Southeast San Diego neighborhoods)

Location: El Cajon Boulevard & College Avenue

Website: http://bit.ly/may6protest

For questions, email: ProtestinMay@gmail.com

Rally organizers encourage all San Diegans to join in one or more of the day’s scheduled events.