Neighborhood Groups Unite to Oppose San Diego’s Over-development Policies – 6 Rallies Planned for Sat., May 6

Groups from across San Diego are uniting in opposition to San Diego’s reckless high-density housing initiatives and are planning 6 neighborhood rallies this Saturday, May 6.
Residents throughout San Diego are uniting in solidarity on Saturday to peacefully protest San Diego’s irresponsible overdevelopment policies. Neither the Mayor nor the City Council are respecting the development policy concerns of their constituents, so residents are taking to the streets to make their voices heard.
What these groups oppose:
• Mayor Gloria’s intention to implement SB 10
• Unrealistically dense Community Plan Updates
• Density beyond a reasonable walking distance from transit
• San Diego’s “Bonus” ADU Program
• Ignoring the need for supportive infrastructure that keeps pace with density
• Destruction of our urban canopy
• Shifting San Diegans from future homeowners to lifelong renters
What these groups support:
• Responsible planning
• Growth balanced with infrastructure
• Dense development on transit corridors where appropriate
• Ample parks and open spaces
• Preservation of our urban canopy
• Truly affordable housing policies
• Opportunities for home ownership
• Redevelopment of underused commercial and industrial properties
• Preservation of single-family neighborhoods for future generations
Multiple rallies are planned throughout the day:
University City: 10 a.m. to Noon
Facebook Page “University City Rally”
Location: Genesee Avenue & Governor Drive
For questions, email: UniversityCityPeeps@gmail.com
Clairemont: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Facebook Page “Clairemont Homies”
Location: Balboa Avenue & Clairemont Drive
For questions, email: clmthomie@outlook.com
Bankers Hill/Hillcrest: Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Location: University Avenue & Normal Street, under the big flag
For questions, email: UptownRally@gmail.com
North Park: Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Location: University Avenue & 30th Street
For questions, email: UptownRally@gmail.com
Normal Heights: Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Location: 35th Street & Adams Avenue
Facebook: “Normal Heights for Smart Growth”
Website: 35thAdams.com/rally
For questions, email: 35thAdams@gmail.com
College Area: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
(including El Cerrito, Rolando, Talmadge, Kensington, City Heights, and all Southeast San Diego neighborhoods)
Location: El Cajon Boulevard & College Avenue
Website: http://bit.ly/may6protest
For questions, email: ProtestinMay@gmail.com
Rally organizers encourage all San Diegans to join in one or more of the day’s scheduled events.
This is our chance to show the mayor and council just how passionately opposed we are to their radical densification of San Diego’s neighborhoods that are not realistically near transit. If we do not stop them now, according to SB 10, the council’s vote in favor of SB 10 CANNOT BE UNDONE, No other city has adopted SB 10; they’re too smart. Not our elected officials, however. Protest on May 6!