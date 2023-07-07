The ‘Antiquing’ of Antique Stores and Malls — From Ocean Beach, Normal Heights to North County

By Thomas Arnold / San Diego Reader / June 28, 2023

Antique stores and malls are fast becoming antiques themselves.

In April 2018, the huge 18,000-square-foot Ocean Beach Antique Mall, located on Newport Avenue just west of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, closed down for good, to be replaced by a Target Express.

More than 100 vendors were displaced. A petition to boycott the incoming Target drew some 1500 signatures; the Ocean Beach Town Council approved a resolution blasting the Target store’s opening as “disregarding the clear and expressed will of the community.” It happened anyway.

The famed “Antique Row” along Adams Avenue in Normal Heights, which at its peak numbered 25 stores — and gave the stalwart Antique Row Cafe its name — is down to just one. Dave McPheeters, who has operated the surviving Zac’s Attic for 16 years, says the only reason he’s been able to stay in business is because he owns the building.

The Solana Beach Antique Mall, a fixture on Cedros Avenue for 35 years, shut its doors for good in March 2017. Housed in a cavernous former roller rink, the mall — home to about 100 vendors — had once been a favorite of Hollywood celebrities such as Jack Klugman and Tom Conway, who’d stop by during the Del Mar horse-racing season.

For the balance of this article, please go here.