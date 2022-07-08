OB Dog Beach Had the Most Trash Removed During Surfrider’s ‘Morning After’ Clean-Up

Ocean Beach’s Dog Beach was the top site of trash removal during this year’s Surfrider “Morning After” clean-up — compared to all other sites in the annual ritual on July. 735 pounds were removed from OB Dog Beach.

The second site with the most trash was Fiesta Island with 450 pounds. The OB Pier clean-up found 143 pounds.

From Surfrider:

Surfrider Volunteers Remove 1,645 Pounds of Trash from San Diego’s Beaches After 4th of July Holiday

429 Volunteers gathered at seven popular beaches Tuesday morning to assist with the Surfrider Foundation San Diego’s annual post-Fourth of July “Morning After” beach cleanup series.

In only three hours, volunteers had recovered more than 1,645 pounds of trash — majorly consisting of single-use plastics — which otherwise would be washed into the sea adding to the already critical pollution problem devastating the world’s oceans.

Surfrider volunteers hosted four cleanups at Ocean Beach Pier, and Oceanside while partner orgs hosted the remaining 5 sites (see below). These cleanup sites were chosen because of the high concentration of beachgoers and notorious reputations for post-4th of July trash.

Total Weights by Site:

Ocean Beach Pier (sponsored by Stone Brewing) – 143 lbs

(sponsored by Stone Brewing) – 143 lbs Ocean Beach Dog Beach (with SD River Park Foundation) – 735 lbs

(with SD River Park Foundation) – 735 lbs Mission Beach Park (with San Diego Coast Keeper) – 16 lbs

(with San Diego Coast Keeper) – 16 lbs Crystal Pie r (with Paddle For Peace) – 102 lbs

r (with Paddle For Peace) – 102 lbs Fiesta Island (with I Love A Clean SD/133) – 450 lbs

(with I Love A Clean SD/133) – 450 lbs Moonlight Beach (with Un Mar De Colores) – 88 lbs

(with Un Mar De Colores) – 88 lbs Oceanside Pier (Sponsored by Reef) – 111 lbs

Few holidays generate more trash on San Diego County beaches than the Fourth of July. The “Morning After Mess” showcases the impact that our reliance on wasteful single-use plastic products has on our coastal environment. Each year, the San Diego County Chapter and partners host the “Morning After Mess” cleanup series to help tackle the mess.

“Many of our volunteers remarked that the beaches seemed cleaner than in previous years, which is a great sign! Despite that, we can not loose sight of the fact that even one piece of trash on the beach is one piece too many,” said Alex Ferron, Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter Manager.

“More than anything, we hope our beach cleanups inspire San Diegans to continue down the path of coastal stewardship, to continue lessening their reliance on single-use plastics, and hold businesses and governments accountable for the plastic pollution that has no place in our communities, on our beaches, or in our ocean.”

The Surfrider Foundation San Diego has a handful of programs working to fight plastic pollution in San Diego. Specifically, the Rise Above Plastics program has been a key player in introducing and passing single-use plastic and polystyrene ordinances across San Diego County. The program uses outreach, education and advocacy to cut down on single-use plastics and cigarette butts before they reach the coast.

For more information on the Surfrider Foundation San Diego, visit www.surfridersd.org or contact Chapter Manger, Alex Ferron, at alex@surfridersd.org.