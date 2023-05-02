Reflecting on Ralph Yarl and Guns

by Ernie McCray

On the subject of racism and guns

in our nation

I can’t get Ralph Yarl

out of my mind,

how he,

a Black teen,

got lost one day

and, as people in such a situation do,

he knocks on a door

in hopes that somebody

might point him to

where he’s trying to get to

but the man behind the door,

rather than respond to the rapping with a

“Who is it?”

or

“Can I help you?

chose, instead, to shoot Ralph in the head,

with the excuse that he was afraid,

“fearful for his life,”

when he was the only scary person on the scene,

the only one armed with a gun,

keen on shooting someone,

busting a cap

on an outstanding human being

who just happens

to be known

for making people smile,

for making their day,

just for the way he can play

a bass-clarinet

and a bassoon

and for how athletic

and artistic

he is,

a model American citizen

adored by his teachers

and his peers

and his neighbors

and his church community.

And this sad story

comes at a time

in our country

when a blatant

in-your-face form of bigotry

is growing

like weeds

taking command

of a garden

that is poorly planned,

a metaphor for

a society

that’s never really

gone all the way in

when it comes

to finding ways for

every one of us to blend in.

So, as I reflect on such a situation,

it’s evident to me

that we, as a society,

need to devote

a ton more energy

towards finding solutions for our nation’s problems

with racism and guns.

For the creation of a way better America.