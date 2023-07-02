2 Point Loma Homes Designated Historic Resources

Two homes in Point Loma have just been designated as San Diego historic resources. One on Evergreen Street and another on Sterne Street. This happened at the June meeting of the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board.

The HRB also designated four other homes and the Ocean Beach Pier.

The descriptions of the PL houses were in an article by Ann Jarmusch in Save Our Heritage Organization’s July-August newsletter.

2275 Evergreen Street

2275 Evergreen Street in Point Loma is the T. Claude Ryan House #2, home of the president of Ryan Aeronautical, a leading manufacturer of aircraft and technologies throughout World War II and the Cold War.

He and his wife, Gladys, lived here from 1937-1962, during Ryan’s most productive years as a national leader in aeronautics.

For this association with a famous historic person, the house is designated under HRB Criterion B, with a period of significance of 1937-1962.

For the home’s embodiment and retention of character defining features of the French Eclectic style with Regency Revival influences, it is also designated under HRB Criterion C, with a period of significance of 1937-1945. The designation includes the garage and second-story addition constructed in 1945. It excludes the 2006 rear basement addition.

3120 Sterne Street

3120 Sterne Street, Peninsula Community, is the first house that notable structural engineer George Saunders designed as a young man and shared with his wife, Martha.

They built this cantilevered design on a steep site overlooking San Diego Bay in two phases, from 1951-1955.

It meets HRB Criterion C for its Organic Geometric elements, including asymmetrical facades, exterior cladding of natural, unpainted redwood; exposed concrete masonry supports and steel supports; repeated window geometry, and large expanses of glass to connect with the outdoors.

Based on his long and distinguished career, several HRB members advocated for George Saunders to be recognized as a Master Structural Engineer in the future.

The designation excludes the north elevation 1977 dining room addition, the 1996 south elevation two-story addition, and the 1996 east elevation deck.