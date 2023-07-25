New Faces at the San Diego Union-Tribune

It’s always worthwhile to be able to put a human face or two on corporations that do things and affect us yet wish to remain faceless.

And over the years as the San Diego U-T kept getting batted about from one owner to another we at least could put a face on the Copleys and Manchesters and Soon-Shiongs.

But now, with hedge fund Alden Global Capital becoming the U-T’s sixth owner in 14 years, I don’t think I’ve seen one human face from Alden or its subsidiary MediaNews Group.

That changes today.

For starters, there’s Guy Gilmore, Chief Operating Officer, and Frank Pine, Executive Editor of MediaNews Group. They’re headquartered in Denver so I don’t think Gilmore or Pine will be actually showing their faces today in San Diego.

Here’s more:

Who’s Leaving the U-T?



Here is a partial list of journalists who are leaving the paper, many of them voices San Diegans have been reading for decades:

Greg Moran, investigative reporter, 33 years

Joshua Emerson Smith, senior environment reporter, joined the paper in 2015

Sam Hodgson, director of photography and video

Gary Warth, reporter focusing on homelessness, credited with 33 years of service

Dana Littlefield, an editor who has been at the paper in various roles since 2000

Diane Bell, city columnist, 40+ years with the paper

Deborah Brennan, political reporter who also covered education, 13 years

Kate Morrisey, immigration reporter, with the paper since 2016

Merrie Monteagudo, research manager, 35 years

Jeff Light, publisher and editor-in-chief, editor since 2010

John Wilkens, feature writer, at the paper for the past 35 years

Steve Breen, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, joined the paper in 2001

From 7SanDiego