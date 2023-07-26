OB’s Photographer Extraordinaire Passes — Steve Rowell

Family Plans Celebration of Life August 13

Sadly, we mark the passing of one of Ocean Beach’s true photographer extraordinaires – Steve Rowell.

His family is planning a Celebration of Life in Robb Field on August 13, 4 to 6pm.

Steve made a name for himself early on with his series of black and white photos of Ocean Beach back in the late 1960s and early 70s. He captured the gritty lifestyles and streetscapes of San Diego’s Haight-Ashbury. He became one of the main photographers of the OB Historical Society. And judge for the group’s annual photo contest. In 2018, Steve joined Cliff Beck and Joe Ewing as “Three of OB’s Top Photographers” as judges.

At one point, Steve and Noah Tafolla — a local TV celeb — collaborated in publishing Steve’s black and white OB photos – OB in the 60’s — and it became quite a hit.