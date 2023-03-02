Drone Light Show Coming to Ocean Beach for the Fourth of July

Ocean Beach announces a Drone Light Show for the Fourth of July

LUMINOSITY, a non-profit organization in Ocean Beach, is excited to announce its collaboration with Global Drone Network (GDN) and Skyworx Drone Shows to bring a drone light show to the shores of the Pacific Ocean this Fourth of July.

This magnificent display of hundreds of synchronized drones will occur in the night sky just north of Ocean Beach Pier, where thousands of attendees are expected to gather.

On the ground, the LUMINOSITY Festival of Light will complement the drone light show with experimental light-based installations and projection mapping to create an immersive experience. The light projects will draw spectators to locations along the beachfront and the Newport Avenue and Voltaire Avenue business districts.

“With fireworks no longer able to be staged off the Ocean Beach Pier due to structural issues, coupled with environmental concerns and the negative effects fireworks have on pets, wildlife, and individuals who have PTSD, a change was needed,” stated Mike James, LUMINOSITY founder and longtime Ocean Beach activist. “We believe that the LUMINOSITY event will set a standard for communities looking to move away from fireworks.”

“We are excited to bring this innovative and exciting drone light show technology to the Luminosity Festival,” said Roy Laughlin, COO of GDN. “Together with our incredible producer, Skyworx, we will make this show an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.”

“Skyworx is thrilled to team up and produce this amazing event with GDN,” said Taylor Woodall, CEO of Skyworx. “Our world-class team of engineers, pilots, and artists are excited to showcase our stunning combination of innovative drone technology and immersive design to bring an unforgettable experience to the Ocean Beach community.”

About LUMINOSITY:

LUMINOSITY, a non-profit organization, was created to find an alternative to the previous annual Fourth of July fireworks in Ocean Beach. The organization has recruited dozens of Ocean Beach and Point Loma residents with decades of community service and event planning experience. Committee members include art, marketing, festival lighting, and fundraising experts.

About GDN & Skyworx:

GDN recently launched their US drone show division with a Skyworx production of hundreds of synchronized drones at the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade. GDN’s parent company, Global Traffic Network (GTN), has been operating in the aviation sphere for 25 years and has become one of the largest broadcast media advertising platforms by audience reach in Australia, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

GTN launched The Global Drone Network to provide this new aerial media platform to their global list of clientele and have delivered captivating drone light shows for Disney-Marvel, Versace, The City of Hollywood, The Australian Open, KISS End of the Road Tour, and many more. Skyworx has become a trusted producer for GDN events worldwide, and their partnership has resulted in breathtaking displays that have launched events to new heights.

The Global Drone Network and Skyworx have a schedule in place for upcoming events that will turn the night sky into viral entertainment, both in person and across social media. With their focus on safety, innovation, and creating unique and captivating experiences, GDN and Skyworx are at the forefront of drone entertainment, providing a new level of spectacle for audiences worldwide.