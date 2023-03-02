March 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings March 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

Big event is happening this month, leading up to Third Act’s National Day of Action March 21st. 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Please join our San Diego Community for the “Banking On Our Future” action, part of *Third Act’s National Day of Action. The International Energy Agency said last year that if we wanted to meet the Paris climate targets “there can be no new investments in oil, gas, and coal, from now – from this year.” But many banks continue to fund new oil and gas projects. It is time for us to take action and raise our voices against these destructive practices. There are four banks that are the major funders –Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank. We have tried asking them to stop funding new oil and gas projects, and that hasn’t worked.

Now on March 21 groups are organizing across the country and in San Diego to take the second step. We will hold rallies at the banks demanding that they stop funding new oil and gas projects. And, if we can, we will cut up our credit cards and close our bank accounts (symbolically or actually). We will be holding the San Diego rally on Tuesday, March 21 starting at the downtown Chase Bank (101 West Broadway) from 11:30am to 12:30pm. What you can do: Register https://www.mobilize.us/thirdact/event/551812/ for our San Diego event and sign the *Third Act pledge. Then encourage your group members, and friends to participate and attend the rally on 3/21. If you need any further clarification after registering you can ask questions on the new ThirdActSoCal Facebook page (4) Third Act SoCal | Facebook

San Diego “Banking on Our Future” Planning Committee: Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice (ICEF), Third Act, SanDiego350, SanDiego350 Youth, Sierra Club, Surfrider, Active Citizens Together (ACT), Climate Action Coalition (CAC), Hammond Climate Solutions.

*About Third Act: Third Act was started by Bill Mckibben. It is a community of Americans over the age of sixty determined to change the world for the better. Americans over 60 hold 70% of the wealth in this country and are long-standing customers that the banks depend on for their business. So this project was a natural for Third Act. But you do not need to be over 60, a cardholder or account-holder to participate. While older Americans can flex their economic and political muscles, we need everyone to join. https://thirdact.org/

March 2nd. Thursday 6 pm – 7:30 pm SD350 Webinar: Climate Justice Leadership Conversation Recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition Join us in a conversation via Zoom with Tanisha-Jean Martin, Climate Community Director and Environmental Justice Consultant with SD Urban Sustainability Coalition and Maria Muhammad CEO of I Am Green, a non-profit that reconnects our community back to the planet and each other. Both organizations focus on community education and making sure communities don’t get left behind in the transition to clean energy. This presentation is part of our series of conversations with local leaders on the front lines of fighting environmental racism and climate injustice in San Diego County. We will discuss community education, needs assessment, and efforts to provide equity. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1474/?instance_id=468

March 3rd. Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 Stanford University Professor Mark Z. Jacobson will discuss his recently-published book, “No Miracles Needed: How Today’s Technology Can Save Our Climate and Clean Our Air.” Recommended by CleanEarth4kids By Samuel Lawrence Foundation. Joining Jacobson as the webinar’s moderator is Ken Cook, president and cofounder of Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting human health and the environment. More info: https://cleanearth4kids.org/#event=75974768;instance=20230303113000?popup=1

March 3rd Friday 5 pm – 6:15 pm Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike Event by SD350 Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway San Diego 92101Join members of Youth v. Oil downtown to rally for a just transition away from fossil fuels and to clean energy! , We will be leading chants, giving speeches, and participating in an oil spill action. Big Oil continues to perpetuate harm toward frontline communities through sustained oil extraction near homes, schools, and community spaces while profiting from global crises and excessively raising gas prices. Enough is enough — we deserve the prioritization of people over profits and a safe planet. Take action for climate, support the Youth v. Oil campaign & resolution, and demand that our leaders hold Big Oil accountable! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1477/?instance_id=477

March 3rd to March 12 th San Diego Arab film Festival Recommended by Peace San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts. 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park The San Diego Arab Film Festival is back for 2023 with live, in-person presentations of feature length and short films at the Museum of Photographic Arts. The Festival will open on Friday, March 3, and present 8 screenings, each showcasing one feature film and one short film, from across the Arab World. Each evening, the Festival will also offer cafeteria-style Arabic dinner (including vegetarian option) for $15. Tickets are on sale now, including individual screenings at $15 (discounted to $10 for students), 3-ticket packages for $40 and passes for all 8 screenings for $80. More info: https://sandiegoaff.org/?fbclid=IwAR21E8G0Ew9MaXPK1q1gyJuZQA8H4hyDGRJN-BKcKojEYNDn4ReSZ4QIryo

March 3rd Friday 11 am 12 pm Greenpeace Fire Drill Fridays with Jane Fonda Fire Drill Fridays invites both life-long environmentalists and new climate advocates to engage with the climate justice movement and take action for a cleaner, greener, healthier world. This spring, Fire Drill Fridays is headed to the frontlines of the climate crisis — starting in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast, home to the biggest climate bomb in the United States. Join Jane for a Live Virtual Show on March 3 where she’ll give details about her upcoming trip to Louisiana and Texas, speak with key leaders from the region — Labor Organizer and Author, Saket Soni, and Earthworks Texas Lead Organizer, Miguel Escoto — and share how you can follow along and take action along the way. More info: https://www.mobilize.us/greenpeace/event/549789/

March 3rd Friday 5 pm – 9 pm First Friday Night Market! Event by Vegan in San Diego 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa 91942 Casa de Luz (@casadeluz.veg) is in the Saint Patrick’s day spirit to help us celebrate the Luck of the Vegans at our St Patty’s day themed First Friday! Come party with us — not only is this our biggest vendor line-up to date, it’s also our last event before we take our April break for @SDVeganFest. Find us on the east side of the mall, right next to Claim Jumper. We’re super close to the Grossmont Transit Center trolley and bus stop.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/firstfridaynightmarket

March 4th Saturday 10 am -12pm Olivewood’s Cultivating the Future Launch Party Event by Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. Join us at Olivewood to celebrate our collective impact & learn more about the exciting changes on the horizon! We invite you to come hear about how Olivewood is growing to support our community, share your feedback & excitement, and enjoy some tasty appetizers and drinks with us! More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/events/cultivating-the-future-launch-party

March 4th Saturday 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Transportation for All – Lifting Up Communities with Microtransit Event by SD350 Malcolm X Library 5148 Market Street San Diego 92114 Join the Transportation Team for an interactive workshop on Microtransit, a term for electric shuttles and vans that provide shared rides between locations within a zone or a community, including access to local trolley stations and express bus stops. This event continues the conversation begun at a recent Climate Chat on the same topic. SanDiego350 presents this event in collaboration with our partners, Urban Collaborative Project, Environmental Health Coalition, SANDAG, San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition, Via, and LA Metro Micro. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1472/?instance_id=467

March 4th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm FilAm Policy Symposium Watch Party Recommended by Asian Solidarity Collection Connect with community members from your city and/or area. Engage in topics and themes that you hear during the Symposium. Meet local FilAm and Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) nonprofit service providers and community organizations that are leading power building and justice efforts in your community. Learn how to get more involved in grassroots organizing and campaigns. More info: https://www.facebook.com/asiansolidaritycollective/?ref=page_internal%20

March 4th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm Spring Social! Coffee & Hangout at Café X Event by San Diego Food System Alliance Café X: By Any Beans Necessary1835 Imperial Ave., San Diego 92102 San Diego Food System Alliance is hosting quarterly social hours this year that highlight local food businesses while building connections across our community food system. Join us for delicious food, yummy drinks, live music, and quality time with folks in San Diego County passionate about cultivating justice, fighting climate change, and building resilience through food. While this event is free, we ask that you register so that we can plan accordingly. Space is limited. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdfoodsys/?ref=page_internal%20%20%20%20%20%20%20

March 4th Saturday 6 pm – 10 pm WALKING IN BEAUTY – INDIGENOUS RESILIENCE BENEFIT ART OPENING Centro Cultural de la Raza 2004 Park Blvd San Diego on Occupied Kumeyaay Ancestral Homelands. We are dedicated to Indigenous kinship, culture and preserving the ancestral heritage of Indigenous communities through advocacy for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives. This event is a celebration of Indigenous culture, art, and tradition, and it also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and fundraise for our MMIW/R RED TIPI HEALING PROJECT and our ongoing work as a Grassroots, non profit Indigenous-Led 501c3 Organization.

As part of this event, we will be displaying a collection of artworks created by Indigenous artists as a silent auction, also featuring SACRED ALTARS OF THE MMIW. There will be speakers, birdsingers, dancers, all to honor the memory of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives. $10 door donation (No one will be turned away) More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=205407638821629&set=a.195869606442099

March 5th Sunday 1 pm- 3 pm Plantpure: Creation and discussion and potluck Event by PlantDiego and Terry Hagio Baha’I Center of San Diego 6545 Alcala Knolls Dr, San Diego 92111 PlantDiego was formed in 2015, as a PlantPure Pod, part of PlantPure Communities which was inspired by the film PlantPure Nation! Since then we have held a few screenings of the film, but it’s been a while! A brand new film is coming out THIS SPRING from the folks at PlantPure Nation called “From Food to Freedom!” Let’s get together for a refresher, a few excerpts from the film, and a panel discussion. Here’s a link to the entire film you can watch for FREE before or after the event.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBKnG9Y0owQ&t=3994s Check here for potluck ideas and panel presenters. https://www.facebook.com/events/2111080322435700?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Tuesday, March 7th 6:30 pm – 9 pm Film night and conversation with Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego 1835 Imperial Ave, San Diego CA 92102 This film will be about black women’s health The film is “Pariah, a Brooklyn teenager juggles conflicting identities and risks friendship, hearbreak and family in a desperate search for sexual expression. This film is shown in honor of International Womens Day. Speakers and Guest of Honor City of San Diego Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery More info: https://www.facebook.com/RacialJusticeCoalitionofSanDiego.org/photos/pcb.1165605437327410/1165605400660747/

March 8th Wednesday 6 pm – 8 pm NEM 3.0 and a proposed cable management solution for home chargers. Event by San Diego Electric Vehicle Association San Diego Automotive Museum & Zoom 2080 Pan American Plaza San Diego 92101 Net Metering 3.0 is scheduled to go into effect this April. It will drastically change how utilities will compensate customers with home solar for excess generation. One of the stated objectives is to encourage home batteries to store the excess rather than on the grid. Anyone with a home charger faces the problem of wrangling a thick charge cord on the floor or ground. Susan Linwood will present her solution and show some of the prototypes working in her garage. Again we plan on having a hybrid meeting. Join via Zoom or come in person and enjoy some pizza. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/event/mar-2023-monthly-meeting/

March 9th Thursday 5 pm Step Up Your Sustainability Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Whether you’re just starting out on your zero waste journey or you’re looking to level up your sustainable lifestyle, join I Love A Clean San Diego for our free webinar. You’ll leave with the knowledge you need to know how to create sustainable habits in your current routines, how to repurpose old items with new uses, and how to properly dispose of the waste you do produce! During the one-hour webinar, you will learn: -Eco-friendly product swaps-DIY recipes How to compost without an outdoor space Low waste habits for pets, hobbies, and your home. Thank you to the City of Encinitas for sponsoring this event. More info: https://love.cleansd.org/event/step-up-your-sustainability-webinar/e442603

March 9th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm World According to Sempra Please join the North County Climate Change Alliance to hear from Dr. Scott Kelley, co-leader for SD 350’s Raise the Alarm Team. He will tell us the story about how Sempra used its subsidiary SDG&E to force San Diegans to pay for its fracked methane fossil fuel empire. Methane is 86 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas, and leaks from the Permian Basin alone are the equivalent of burning 50 train cars full of coal every single day. Sempra is trying to hook us onto this gas for the next 30 years and is accelerating LNG transport around the world. Not only will this massively exacerbate global warming, but it is also ruining the health of people in frontline communities and will keep us from transitioning to a clean energy future. https://www.facebook.com/events/2210752422452189

March 11th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting

March 11th to March 25th Virtual Film Festival: Celebrating Stories of Nonviolence Recommended by Peace Resource Center Join World BEYOND War for our 3rd annual virtual film festival! This year’s “Celebrating Stories of Nonviolence” virtual film festival from March 11-25, 2023 explores the power of nonviolent action. A unique mix of films explores this theme, from Gandhi’s Salt March, to ending war in Liberia, to civil discourse and healing in Montana. Each week, we’ll host a live Zoom discussion with key representatives from the films and special guests to answer your questions and explore the topics addressed in the films. Learn more and get tickets: https://worldbeyondwar.org/filmfest2023/

March 11th Saturday 11 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Lemon Grove Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, Sustainability is Sexy. Zero Waste and Lemon Grove Public Library 3001 School Lane Lemon Grove 91945 We have been all too accustomed to the throw away lifestyle. If something doesn’t work, throw it out and buy a new one. Because of this behavior our landfills are filling at a rapid rate and electronic waste has become the one of the largest pollution generators. So why not learn how to fix it? !Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1200563184065670

March 12th Sunday 10 am 2023 March for Black Womxn Event by March For Black Womxn SD 4869 University Ave. City Heights 92105 We march to celebrate the legacy of Harriet Tubman. We march to uplift our vision for safety, health, wellness, reproductive justice and economic justice for Black women and femmes in San Diego. More info: https://www.facebook.com/ActivistSD/photos/pcb.10158630700337126/10158630700202126/

March 12th Sunday 4:30 pm Short documentary on Friendship Park at the San Diego Latino Film Festival (March 9th – 19th)Event by Friendship Park AMC Mission Valley More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark/?ref=page_internal%20

March 16th Thursday 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Youth & Climate Event by Sunrise Rise Movement San Diego Personal Narrative Workshop! Build your personal narrative skills and address your climate concerns to our San Diego County representatives. https://forms.gle/3Ai4iqftrrV8J8Dq5 More info: https://www.facebook.com/SunriseMovementSanDiego/

March 18th Saturday 1 pm – 3 pm Bird and nature walk at Famosa Slough 2924 Famosa Blvd, by the kiosk, San Diego 92107 Led by experienced birder, Ian Swirka More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/628867298965227/628867308965226

March 18th Saturday 6 pm – 9:30 pm 2023 Sierra Club San Diego Awards Dinner Celebration Hilton Harbor Island Hotel 1960 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, 92101,

Join us as we celebrate the achievements of leaders who have contributed their time and effort to safeguarding San Diego County’s environment. $100 More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002O19jAAC&mapLinkHref=https://maps.google.com/maps&daddr=San%20Diego%20Chapter%20Awards%20Dinner%20Celebration@32.725281,-117.209138

March 21st Tuesday 11:30 am – 12;30 pm Banking on Our Future – March and Rally Event by SanDiego350, Third Act SoCal, Sierra Club, Climate Action Campaign, along with other partner organizations and concerned individuals from the San Diego region Chase Bank -101 W Broadway San Diego, 92101 Join us as we rally and march downtown to tell Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citibank to STOP business as usual – STOP funding new oil and gas projects that drive climate change – or we will STOP using their services. This action will include pre-event petitioning by youth as well as a congenial heads up to the banks.More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1479/?instance_id=480

March 22nd. Wednesday 12:45 – 3 pm Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood Site Tour Event by San Diego Green Building Council This 10-acre interdisciplinary environment blends academic, residential, commercial, and cultural programming to create a vibrant live/learn community. Free to members, $20 to non-members More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/tplln_ucsd_tour

March 22nd. Wednesday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm LWV San Diego Anniversary Celebration, 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant 8885 Balboa Avenue San Diego, CA 92123 Join us for an anniversary celebration highlighting the many accomplishments of the League of Women Voters thus far and all the future advocacy and voter engagement to come! The event will feature a special keynote address (to be announced soon) and you’ll have the opportunity to mix and mingle with community partners that we have worked with on campaigns and programs. Small bites will be served. Cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Feel free to bring a spouse/partner, friend or colleague. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lwv-san-diego-anniversary-celebration-registration-524635909127?aff=web&utm_content=bufferea248&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer&fbclid=IwAR2WVan-yF1UWqXBymIErnBhkzv7GX8i5CIU_uqkHW5G2L37gmlNjJ1t_p4

March 25th Saturday 10 am – 11 am March Green Living Tour Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at our home-base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, our knowledgeable Eco Team docents walk you through our worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simply, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and our programs, and meet other Eco-Stewards in your neighborhood! Tour is free with a $15 suggested donation. Check out other great events offered by Solana Center including “All We Can Save” Sustainability Circle Book Club More info: https://www.facebook.com/SolanaCenter/events

