City Planning Department Public Workshop on SB10 for Today Is at Capacity – Updated

Neighbors for a Better San Diego are urging San Diegans to attend a public workshop today, Thursday, March 2, being held by the city’s Planning Department on Senate Bill 10, SB10. The in-person meeting is at the ssion Valley Library, next to IKEA.

But we have just found out that the room for the workshop is at capacity and they’re not accepting any more registrations of participants.

From Neighbors fBSD:

Bring your signs! Bring your neighbors! Bring your voices!

Housing Package 2.0

IN-PERSON THIS THURSDAY,

MARCH 2nd, 2023

6:30 PM

Mission Valley Library (next to IKEA)

We know you are frustrated, but this is the time to SHOW UP as this begins the process of the “SB 10 Opt-In” the City Council will eventually vote on.

UPDATE: Even though registration has closed, we will be assembling outside the library prior to the hearing to show the city just how important this issue is to San Diegans.

While it is unlikely that the Mayor will want to have an unscripted meeting with his constituents, we have asked him to attend and explain his housing policies.

Mayor Gloria hasn’t done enough to destroy your neighborhood. Now, he wants to opt-in to SB 10 and encourage developers to build 14 units in the single-family lot next to yours.

Let’s not mince words, this is a scraping of single-family neighborhoods for profit and at the expense of homeowners, future homeowners, and renters, with NO Environmental Impact Reports, NO Public Review, NO Parking, and NO Common Sense.

A member of the group wrote this:

SB 10 is the killer bill out of Sacramento that doesn’t require any particular zoning to put a 10 unit apartment building on a parcel so long as the parcel is in a “transit-rich” or “urban infill” area – which is pretty much anywhere in San Diego at this point. On top of the 10 apartment units, they can add 2 ADUs and 2 JADUs that don’t count toward the requirements for CEQA (they are invisible ) so no need to do an Environmental Impact Report! This is a single-family neighborhood-killing piece of code if ever there was one.

We want to get as many people as possible to the Mission Valley Library on Thursday at 6:30 (a time the City knows people would prefer to be home eating dinner with their families) to let them know we don’t want this legislation passed in San Diego. Please join NFABSD in spreading the word and inviting friends and neighbors to come out in force against this horrible so-called “zoning” idea.