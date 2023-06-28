The Ocean Beach 4th of July Drone Light Show Is Just Around the Corner

The inaugural Ocean Beach Fourth of July Drone Light Show is just around the corner, and the LUMINOSITY Steering Committee is putting the final touches on the preparations.

Scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at 9:00 pm, this pet-friendly event will feature a stunning display of 300 drones presented by Skyworx.

The show will take place directly over Ocean Beach Elementary School, with visibility expected throughout Ocean Beach and Point Loma. To make the most of the experience, spectators are advised to position themselves at a suitable distance from the school.

Volunteers needed to help secure launch area: On July 4th from 8 to 9:30 we require four volunteers to secure the area around the drone launching point at Ocean Beach Elementary School. Please send an email to lightupob@oceanbeachluminosity.com

Adding to the enchantment, a musical soundtrack will accompany the synchronized drone light display. The broadcast will commence at 8:45 pm and will be available for streaming here . http://oceanbeach.live.

To generate excitement and engagement, the LUMINOSITY Steering Committee has organized a Social Media contest. Participants are encouraged to post about the drone show, and the best entries will have a chance to win prizes generously provided by local businesses.

LUMINOSITY, in collaboration with Peninsula Alliance, a non-profit organization with 501(c) status, relies solely on community donations and sponsorships to make this event possible. As an all-volunteer organization, LUMINOSITY is still actively seeking donations on their website, both to ensure the success of this year’s show and to pave the way for future editions.

The LUMINOSITY Steering Committee expresses its deep gratitude to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 569 for their unwavering support. Additionally, they acknowledge the invaluable collaboration with Skyworx, the drone show operators, and the Global Drone Network, without whom this event would not be possible.

For detailed information and updates, please visit the LUMINOSITY website or their social media platforms. Join in the anticipation as Ocean Beach prepares for a memorable Fourth of July celebration.

