Sports Arena Re-developer Midway Rising to Host Public Meeting — Wed., Feb.8

On Monday, Feb. 6, the City of San Diego announced that Midway Rising, the team pushed by Mayor Gloria and selected by the City Council to redevelop the Sports Arena site, will host its first quarterly public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and held at the EF International Language Campuses located at 3455 Kenyon St., San Diego, CA, 92110.

The City is asking for anyone interested in attending to RSVP for the meeting here.

Plus, the city is providing anyone with project updates — to sign up for updates, visit here