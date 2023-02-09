Calling Artists and Creative Practitioners: Apply for Border Grants

Next week, San Diego and Imperial County artists and creative practitioners can apply for part of the $4.75 million Far South Border North Creative Corps grants. The application portal will open on Feb. 15, 2023. This is an exciting opportunity, the City’s Communication Department is saying. Here’s more:

The Far South Border North initiative will be implemented in partnership with the San Diego Foundation, San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition and the Catalyst of San Diego & Imperial Counties. The partnership combines government, foundation and community collaboration, providing financial support to artists and cultural practitioners to:

Help support the health and well-being of communities in the lowest quartile of the California Healthy Places Index in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Incubate and carry out public campaigns that raise awareness, engage and inspire change.

Continue enriching their creative, artistic and cultural practice.

This is what Far South Border North states on their website:

Artists and cultural practitioners are distinct in their capacity to tackle our greatest challenges in provocative and experimental ways, often stimulating dialogue with and about new contexts, and using ideation and creative forms of investigation and communication. Artists and cultural practitioners are an essential conduit through which people can engage with public health, energy and water conservation, climate mitigation, civic engagement, and social justice.

Far South/Border North supports artists and cultural practitioners to work in service of the health and well-being of communities in San Diego and Imperial counties. Through Far South/Border North, artists and cultural practitioners connect with one another and the community, offering an important platform for guiding campaigns to cultivate awareness, social cohesion, and connectivity, particularly in the region’s most impacted communities, contributing to health equity.

For more information about the application process contact Racquel Vasquez, Senior Public Information Officer, City of San Diego Communications Department, – 619-533-4587 . sandiego.gov