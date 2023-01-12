OB Planners’ Committee to Decide Rules of Next Election for Board — Interested Candidates Encouraged to Attend Zoom Meet — Jan. 16

Details on Voting and Being a Candidate for Planning Board

Next week the Ocean Beach Planning Board’s Election Committee will be holding a Zoom meeting to decide the rules of their upcoming board election held from February 22, 2023 through March 1, 2023 at 9:00 pm. (See details below.) The meeting is on Monday, January 16th at 5 pm. You can register for the meeting here.

Anyone interested in running is encouraged to attend this meeting or the next regular meeting of the board on February 1st (Attendance however is not required).

Here is the official agenda for the Election Committee:

Here below are the details on how to apply to be a board member, candidate eligibility and instructions (straight off the OB Planning Board website):

Eight seats will be up for election this year (2023), one from each of the seven Districts in the OB Community Plan Area and one At-Large seat. View current incumbents.

If elected, members will serve a two-year term. Board members are volunteers and receive no compensation.

All persons who meet the eligibility criteria below may apply for a seat on the Ocean Beach Planning Board.

PLEASE NOTE: To be listed on the ballot, candidates must submit their application to the OBPB by February 8, 2023 (midnight). Any applications received after this date will only be a write-in candidate and will not be listed on the printed or digital ballot.

Candidates must be…

18 years of age

Must be one (1) of the following: Resident, Property Owner/Agent, Business Owner/Licensee, within the OB Community Plan Area (see map), for more than 30 days.

Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings prior to the 2023 election.

It is NOT necessary to be a registered voter with the state or county government.

In addition, to be eligible candidates must:

SUBMIT APPLICATION: Submit your application by February 8, 2023. Submit your application via e-mail.

Important: candidates who do not submit an application by the February 8, 2023 meeting will be a write-in candidate only. To have your name on the ballot, you must have your application into the Board by February 8, 2023.

GATHER SIGNATURES: obtain 20 signatures from the district in which they are seeking a seat. Candidates seeking an At-Large seat may solicit 20 signatures from ANY district/s. Signatures must be from district residents, property owners, or business owners/licensees. Any current board member who had been appointed to a seat within the year but are running for re-election do not need to obtain new signatures. You will need to obtain the balance of 20 signatures as previously obtained signatures will be counted toward the election requirement.

Important note: signature gathering has been suspended for the 2023 election due to the City of San Diego’s social distancing guidelines for CPG elections.

Important: Applications not received by the close of the election on March 1, 2023 will forfeit a claim to a seat.

Please complete your application in its entirety and submit it with your signatures v ia email to elections@oceanbeachplanning.org or by mail to 4876 Santa Monica Avenue #133 San Diego, CA 92107.

2023 Elections (elections are complete)

DOWNLOAD A BALLOT or VOTE ONLINE (coming soon)

Elections will take place February 22, 2023 through March 1, 2023 at 9:00 pm

Results will be announced Thursday, March 2, 2023 via OBPB email and social media.

Who Can Vote?

All members of the community who reside, own property or own/operate a business within the OB Community Plan Area are eligible to vote in the election.

If you are eligible in multiple Districts, you still may ONLY vote in 1 District.

Community members can only vote for the candidate representing their district AND an at-large candidate.

All voters must submit a voter registration form with their ballot.

All mail in ballots must include voter registration form, proof of residency and ballot. It is not necessary to be a state or county registered voter but you must show proof that you reside, own property or have a business in the Ocean Beach Planning Area.

Addresses outside of planning area boundaries are not eligible to vote.

3 Ways to Vote:

By mail: Print and mail your voter registration form and ballot to Ocean Beach Planning Board, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107. Must be in our PO box by 6pm, March 1, 2023 to be counted.

Print and mail your voter registration form and ballot to Ocean Beach Planning Board, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107. Must be in our PO box by 6pm, March 1, 2023 to be counted. By drop box: Print and hand deliver your voter registration form and ballot to the Ocean Beach Business Center, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. Must be in our drop box by 6pm, March 1, 2023 to be counted.

Print and hand deliver your voter registration form and ballot to the Ocean Beach Business Center, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. Must be in our drop box by 6pm, March 1, 2023 to be counted. Vote online: Click here to vote online. Online voting will close 9 pm, March 1, 2023. [Please note: the online vote link goes to the 2022 ballot, so check the OBPB Website.]

Appointments (running for a seat outside of a March election) – See the OBPB Website for more info.