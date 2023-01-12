‘Wild Things Pizza’ Is Gone, to Be Replaced by Specialty Dessert Shop

For some of those who’ve recently walked or driven by Wild Things Pizza & Beer at 2163 Abbott Street have noticed that the business has vacated the property. Commenters to the Rag noted in early December that the pizza place had been closed since December 1 (without giving the employees — many of whom were local OBceans — any notice).

SanDiegoVille in a Jan. 10 article has confirmed that Wild Things “has suddenly ended its short run in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood …”

The online local eatery guide also announced that a specialty dessert shop named SugaLab has already taken over the space with plans to open in February.

SanDiegoVille reported:

Joe Galascione and his cousins Nanette Galascione and Gabriel & Samuel Gonzales opened Wild Things Pizza in April 2021 in the space that housed Surf Rider Pizza for more than a decade in Ocean Beach.

Surf Rider was previously forced to close in 2020 following the well-publicized fallout after its owner, The Patio Group, was under investigation for its part in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme led by the company’s founder, now convicted felon Gina Champion-Cain.

Here’s an April 2022 review of Wild Things Pizza by our Judi Curry.

Here’s more about how San Diego was swindled by Champion-Cain – here and here.

SugaLab Sweets & Desserts will open offer “a rotating menu of specialty ganaches, rum cakes, cupcakes, cookies, muffins, cinnamon buns and more.”