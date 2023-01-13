It’s Friday the 13th for Sidewalk Vendors

The Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance goes into effect in Ocean Beach and other beach and shoreline neighborhoods today, Friday the 13th.

Beginning today, Jan. 13, 2023, vendor permits are required throughout San Diego. There will be about a two-week grace period as permit enforcement will not begin until February 1.

According to Councilmember Jen Campbell, “This ordinance will allow vendors to come into the formal economy while setting balanced regulations that support vendor compliance, promote public health and safety, and protect access to the City’s public spaces, including coastal areas. Permit enforcement will begin on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.”

On May 17, 2022, the City Council approved Ordinance O-21459, establishing regulations and requirements for sidewalk vending throughout the City. The Ordinance became effective in all but the coastal areas of San Diego on June 22, 2022.

For additional information on the Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office: https://www.sandiego.gov/treasurer or for further permit application information, go here . https://www.sandiego.gov/sidewalk-vending