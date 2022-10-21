Pacific Beach Rally for the 30-Foot Height and Against Measure C – A Video

ON Thursday, October 20, residents from OB, Point Loma, Pacific Beach and La Jolla rallied in front of the Capri-by-the Sea 14 story building in celebration of the 30-foot height limit and to oppose Measure C.
Speakers included Geoff Page, former Calif Assemblywoman Lori Saldana, Scott Chipman of Save PB, Lin Manning of “No on C” and Mandy Havlik.
Here’s the video of the press conference by Charles Landon, formerly of CBS8.
The 13-story building in the background is The Capris By The Sea, on the edge of PB’s highest bluff. The was the inspiration of the 30-foot height limit. Imagine buildings like this marching up and down the coast.
People say Midway is not pat of the coast but it is under the height limit. If they are successful with Measure C, they will not take years and years to reach the coast. They will leap frog there with attacks as soon as possible because that is where the money is. Can you imagine today’s Supreme Court’s decision on the height limit now?