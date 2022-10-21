Pacific Beach Rally for the 30-Foot Height and Against Measure C – A Video

ON Thursday, October 20, residents from OB, Point Loma, Pacific Beach and La Jolla rallied in front of the Capri-by-the Sea 14 story building in celebration of the 30-foot height limit and to oppose Measure C.

Speakers included Geoff Page, former Calif Assemblywoman Lori Saldana, Scott Chipman of Save PB, Lin Manning of “No on C” and Mandy Havlik.

Here’s the video of the press conference by Charles Landon, formerly of CBS8.