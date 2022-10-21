Local San Diego Black Panthers Celebrate 55 Years – Fri. & Sat., Oct. 21-22

A Two-Day Celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the Original Black Panther Party in San Diego for Community Empowerment –

You’re invited to a celebration of the accomplishments of the original San Diego Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment, their connections with community partners, historic successes as an organization, with special thanks to those who have supported the organization along the way.

Friday, October 21st; 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Logan Heights Library – 567 S. 28th St., San Diego 92113 Meet & Greet – Introduction to the SD Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment. Featured will be a SD Original BPP Film Screening hosted by Cheryl Morrow. Information booths featuring community resources will be included, along with music, light snacks, and refreshments.

Saturday, October 22nd; 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. – World Beat Center – 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego 92101 Historic Event – Signing of Official Documents of Reconciliation – SD Original BPP and US Organization members. Dr. Maulana Karenga, US Organization; Dr. Abdul Waliullah Muhammad, Nation of Islam; SD Original BPP Chairman Henry L. Wallace V; Brothers Ibrahim and William Upton; and Patrick Germany will be participating.

Drums will lead organization leaders and attendees into the World Beat Center. The two organizations will share details about what brings them to this moment of historic reconciliation. An awards ceremony will be included; honorees will include: The Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge 598 (Evelyn and Frankie Germany Service Award); Tasha Williamson (Kenny Denmon Leadership Award); Pillars of the Community (Shirley J. Meadors Educational Award); Racial Justice Coalition San Diego; and, San Diego Pride (Waymon Johnson Excellence Award).

Background

Chairman of the SD Original BPP, Henry L. Wallace V became a member of the Black Panther Party between the ages of 15 and 16. After he and his brother narrowly escaped a riot in Richmond his family moved to San Diego where his sister helped form a chapter of the Party. “Wallace’s connection to the community and his passion for feeding the hungry and empowering others to do and care for themselves are a testament to his dedication to community service.” See here for reference.

According to the OB Rag (online), “For historical context, back in the day – the late 60s – the Black Panthers were either lied about or ignored by the mainstream media such as the San Diego Union and the Evening- Tribune. Three years ago, however, the Black Panthers were ‘rediscovered’ when UT reporter Peter Rowe interviewed Wallace and other members still in town and wrote a fairly decent article about San Diego’s Black Panthers .”