OB Rag Ballot Recommendations

This list of ballot recommendations mainly encompasses races within the City of San Diego, a few County-wide but does not include most of the school board races nor all the state-wide candidates or measures. These recommendations were compiled after studying a number of other progressive and Democratic Party sources.

OB Rag Recommendations:

City of San Diego

San Diego City Council

District Two – NO RECOMMENDATION

District Four – Monica Montgomery-Stepp

District Six – Tommy Hough

District Eight – Vivian Moreno

City Of San Diego Ballot Measures

Measure B: YES

Measure C: NO

Measure D: YES

Measure H: YES

San Diego Unified School Board

Area B – Godwin Higa

Area C – Cody Peterson

San Diego Unified Ballot Measure

Measure U: YES

County of San Diego

Board of Supervisor

District 4: Nathan Fletcher

District 5: Dr. Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson

Sheriff: No Recommendation

San Diego County Treasurer, Tax Collector : Gregory Hodosevich

San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk – No Recommendation

San Diego County Ballot Measure

Measure A – No

San Diego County Board of Education

District 3: Alicia Muñoz

District 5: Rick Shea

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College Board

Area 1: Desiree Klaar

Area 2: Debbie Justeson

Area 5: Brad Monroe

San Diego Community College Board

District A: Maria Nieto Senour

District C: Craig Milgrim

District E: Geysil Arroyo

Judicial

Superior Court, Office 35: Rebecca Kanter

Superior Court, Office 36: Peter Singer