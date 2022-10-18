OB Rag Ballot Recommendations

This list of ballot recommendations mainly encompasses races within the City of San Diego, a few County-wide but does not include most of the school board races nor all the state-wide candidates or measures. These recommendations were compiled after studying a number of other progressive and Democratic Party sources.
OB Rag Recommendations:
City of San Diego
San Diego City Council
District Two – NO RECOMMENDATION
District Four – Monica Montgomery-Stepp
District Six – Tommy Hough
District Eight – Vivian Moreno
City Of San Diego Ballot Measures
Measure B: YES
Measure C: NO
Measure D: YES
Measure H: YES
San Diego Unified School Board
Area B – Godwin Higa
Area C – Cody Peterson
San Diego Unified Ballot Measure
Measure U: YES
County of San Diego
Board of Supervisor
District 4: Nathan Fletcher
District 5: Dr. Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson
Sheriff: No Recommendation
San Diego County Treasurer, Tax Collector : Gregory Hodosevich
San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk – No Recommendation
San Diego County Ballot Measure
Measure A – No
San Diego County Board of Education
District 3: Alicia Muñoz
District 5: Rick Shea
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College Board
Area 1: Desiree Klaar
Area 2: Debbie Justeson
Area 5: Brad Monroe
San Diego Community College Board
District A: Maria Nieto Senour
District C: Craig Milgrim
District E: Geysil Arroyo
Judicial
Superior Court, Office 35: Rebecca Kanter
Superior Court, Office 36: Peter Singer
Please read the propositions/measures carefully and make an educated decision. Many sound good in writing until you actually read about how they are getting the money and where it is going. If in doubt don’t vote or vote No (status quo)