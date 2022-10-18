OB Rag Ballot Recommendations

This list of ballot recommendations mainly encompasses races within the City of San Diego, a few County-wide but does not include most of the school board races nor all the state-wide candidates or measures. These recommendations were compiled after studying a number of other progressive and Democratic Party sources.

OB Rag Recommendations:

City of San Diego

San Diego City Council

District Two –  NO RECOMMENDATION
District Four –  Monica Montgomery-Stepp
District Six –  Tommy Hough
District Eight – Vivian Moreno

City Of San Diego Ballot Measures

Measure B:  YES
Measure C:  NO
Measure D: YES
Measure H: YES

San Diego Unified School Board

Area B – Godwin Higa
Area C – Cody Peterson

San Diego Unified Ballot Measure

Measure U:  YES

County of San Diego

Board of Supervisor

District 4: Nathan Fletcher
District 5: Dr. Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson

Sheriff:  No Recommendation

San Diego County Treasurer, Tax Collector : Gregory Hodosevich

San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk – No Recommendation

San Diego County Ballot Measure

Measure A – No

San Diego County Board of Education

District 3: Alicia Muñoz
District 5: Rick Shea

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College Board

Area 1: Desiree Klaar
Area 2: Debbie Justeson
Area 5: Brad Monroe

San Diego Community College Board

District A: Maria Nieto Senour
District C: Craig Milgrim
District E: Geysil Arroyo

Judicial

Superior Court, Office 35: Rebecca Kanter
Superior Court, Office 36: Peter Singer

Please read the propositions/measures carefully and make an educated decision. Many sound good in writing until you actually read about how they are getting the money and where it is going. If in doubt don’t vote or vote No (status quo)

