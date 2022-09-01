OB Rag Fundraiser Tops $3,000

As of today, Thursday, September 1, the OB Rag annual summer fundraiser has topped $3,000 — our goal was $2,000.

The actual figure is $3,121.

On behalf of the OB Rag staff, let me express our sincerest appreciation for the support our community has shown in the response to our request for donations.

We don’t have ads or a major benefactor, so we rely on our readers and supporters to carry us through the year. With this summer boost to our meager budget and with our monthly donors, we’ll be around for a while yet.

Of note, the majority of our donors are women.