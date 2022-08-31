Sounds From My First Home

by Ernie McCray

My mind wanders to my first home,

in Tucson,

the home in which

I spent the first twelve years of my life,

a duplex adobe apartment

I’m recollecting

through sounds,

the sounds of my granddaddy and I

harmonizing gospel songs,|

or the sounds of Arthur Godfrey

plunking a Ukulele on the radio

before I headed off to school,

sounds of Lee Audrey’s soulful voice

wafting softly through the walls from next door,

so much Billie Holiday in her sound.

I can hear “peek-a-boo”

and lullabies

and fairy tales,

and my “Ummm”

as I rubbed my always very hungry belly

in appreciation of my mother’s culinary expertise,

her well-seasoned black-eyed peas

or cornbread and okra

and collard greens

or chicken fricassee,

recipes from the Mississippi

branch of our Family Tree,

and I can hear her pouring water

into the big wash tub

in which we bathed

when the rickety shower

forgot its purpose in lifeand wouldn’t behave.

I can hear Rusty, the chow dog

across the street,

known for his savagery,

pulling against his constraints,

barking wildly,

while the mail man

or the milkman

or the iceman

or anybody

who had business at the Neal’s house,

prayed for both their hides

and their lives,

hoping that the links in Rusty’s chain

kept him tied

and on his side

of the fence.

I can hear news

within the confines of my residence,

as my mother sighed,

of ships being sunk at Pearl Harbor

and all the people who had died.

I sat in my mother’s clutches

listening to FDR speak of infamy

and speeches at his funeral

about what his death meant to the country,

tuned in also to words

of atomic bombs destroying Japanese countries,

and the resounding sounds

coming from our radio

of referees counting to ten,

standing over some poor soul

suffering from “lights out,”

the latest victim

at a Joe Louis fight,

and I could never forget

laying my head down at night

to:

“Sleep tight,

don’t let the bed-bugs bite.”

In that tiny-spaced apartment

I heard precious sounds of life.

Sounds that served as a guide

to how I would live my life,

grabbing the world by the tail,

sometimes on the fly,

sometimes on my backside

on the downside,

but always trying, as much as possible,

whenever I can, to enjoy the ride.