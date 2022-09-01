City’s Historical Resources Board Designates Point Loma Home of Joseph Jessop

F rom: Save Our Heritage Organization Sept. Newsletter

At the July 2022 meeting of the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board, two houses were designated. …

414 La Crescentia Drive in the Peninsula Community was the primary residence of Joseph E. Jessop, Sr., built in the Tudor style with a period of significance of 1929-1970.

Jessop was a well-known San Diego civic leader and executive of J. Jessop Jeweler, who built the home and lived here until 1996.

It is designated under Criterion B for its association with a historically prominent person.

Among Jessop’s many civic contributions are leadership in revitalizing downtown, founding and serving as president of the San Diego Maritime Museum, helping to obtain the Star of India historic sailing ship for San Diego; founder of the Whittier Institute for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla; an influential member of the committee that planned and developed Mission Bay into the world’s largest aquatic park; and chairman of the First National Bank’s executive committee from 1943 until his retirement in 1968.

The designation excludes the detached, modified 1929 garage; the converted 1951 garage; the detached pool house/shed; the 2019 pool/covered patio structure; and the 2020-2021 additions to the residence.