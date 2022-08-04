Recall of Banana Boat Sunscreen in California

California residents and visitors spraying on sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun’s rays should check which product they’re using because of a recent recall.

The parent company of Banana Boat sunscreen products has issued a voluntary recall of several batches of the brand’s hair and scalp sunscreen spray because it may contain a cancer-causing chemical known as benzene. See the full recall notice.

The recall impacts the following products:

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 6 oz. UPC: 0-79656-04041-8 Lot code: 20016AF Expiration: December 2022 UPC: 0-79656-04041-8 Lot code: 20084BF Expiration: February 2023 UPC: 0-79656-04041-8 Lot code: 21139AF Expiration: April 2024



The recall, issued by Shelton-based Edgewell Personal Care Co., affects three batches of the spray, which were distributed nationwide through various retailers, both in-store and online. Retailers have been asked to remove any recalled product from shelves.

According to an alert posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, an internal review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the FDA. Benzene exposure can happen when breathed, ingested or absorbed through the skin, and can potentially result in leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders. All can be life-threatening.

While benzene is not listed as an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed benzene likely came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

No other batches of hair and scalp spray or other Banana Boat products are affected by the recall, according to the FDA notice. No adverse reactions have been reported to date, according to the recall.

Consumers who bought a recalled product should throw it away and stop using it immediately. Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Edgewell Personal Care at 888-686-3988. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement if they purchased a recalled product. (Edited from Patch.com as a public service.)