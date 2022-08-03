News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Early August 2022

Dead Torrey on Long Branch Still Up – City Forrester to Be Contacted by Local Campbell Rep

Carole Landon-Stone, who has been leading her block’s efforts to have someone deal with the famous Torrey Pine that is now dead, received a response from Linus Smith, the community representative for Ocean Beach and Point Loma for District 2. Landon-Stone and others on the 4600 block are concerned that the city’s pledge to remove it by “the end of the year” is just not soon enough. In his communication with Landon-Stone, Smith said he is “following up on it with the City Forrester to see what he has to say about the concerns you expressed (particularly the potential for storms/strong wind that could bring the tree down) and to see if there is any way we could get city crews out sooner to have the tree removed.”

BTW, Rag columnist Kathy Blavatt posted a fitting tribute to the Torrey in her latest.

Councilmember Chris Cate Wants to Remove Entire Midway District from 30 Foot Height Limit

Councilman Chris Cate, the lone Republican on San Diego’s City Council, is advocating to remove the Midway District and the Pechanga Arena from the 30 foot coastal height limit building restriction. In a tweet, he said: “The Midway area has the potential to be a vibrant community with residential, commercial, industrial, and military uses and more. Removing the height limit will launch Midway from stagnation into a new era of much-needed investment and development.”

Punchy pit punctuates Tourist show in Point Loma

Punk and print, gone underground – “No booze, no bullshit” reads the digital flyer I receive from Se Vende singer Collin Smith. It’s an ad for an underground punk show at a print shop [in Point Loma], but the show is not being publicly advertised. All ages, no alcohol, and hopefully no fights. San Diego Reader

Cabrillo National Monument to Hold Female Career Fair – Aug. 5 and 6

Women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) career fair and EcoLogik student exhibition at Cabrillo National Monument on August 5 and 6, respectively. Women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math will share their pathways to success with girls who are participants of the EcoLogik STEM summer day camp. Cabrillo National Monument and the Cabrillo National Monument Foundation are hosting The EcoLogik Project for the sixth year. This program is for female and female identifying youth (ages 9-16) from underrepresented communities across San Diego. Media representatives are invited to interview the women and youth participants in the EcoLogik Project. WHEN: August 5 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Women in STEM Career Fair

August 6 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – EcoLogik Student Exhibition. If you’d like to attend the student exhibition and career fair to interview a woman in STEM or an EcoLogik participant about their experience with this free summer day camp, contact Emily Moore, Executive Director of the Cabrillo National Monument Foundation at 619-523-4255 or executivedirector@cnmf.org OR Amanda Gossard, Supervisory Park Ranger at Cabrillo National Monument at 619-523-4280 or Amanda_gossard@nps.gov.

Modern Times Beer to Be Bought by Maui Brewing?

After initially being cautious, Maui Brewing Co. said Thursday, July 28, that it’s moving ahead with the pending acquisition of San Diego’s Modern Times Beer out of receivership for $15.3 million. Modern Times began as a local production brewery and tasting room in the Point Loma neighborhood in 2013. The takeover is on track to close in late October. Kihei-based Maui Brewing released a statement saying efforts to buy Modern Times are gaining momentum. Those steps include providing operational funding to Modern Times in the interim before the deal closes, according to court documents. SDU-T

Parking and Safety Problems at PL Nazarene U.

Point Loma Nazarene University’s campus consists of a small student population; there lies a fatal flaw of extremely limited parking. One of the greatest frustrations for students, specifically, is the Young Hall parking lot. While the student body and Point Loma community share in surfing, walking the cliff trails, and other beach activities, visitors off-campus often mistake the parking lot outside of Young Hall for public use. lomabeat.com

HomeTownSD adds top venue operator ASM Global to sports arena team

One of the development teams vying for San Diego’s sports arena property has drafted a highly rated venue operator to help make its downsized-arena vision even more compelling to city leaders. Monday, the Monarch Group-led development team, HomeTownSD, announced the addition of ASM Global, a premier entertainment venue manager and event producer. ASM, a subsidiary of AEG, currently runs Pechanga Arena San Diego and was previously attached to Brookfield Properties’ Discover Midway plan, which was eliminated from the competition in May.

A Billboard in Support of Ukraine’s President in the Midway

Local Ukrainians and supporters gathered for the unveiling of a billboard featuring the face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 29. The billboard is located on Midway Dr. near Kemper St. in the Midway District. Ch10News

Band of Local Boys Takes Off

As summer peers right around the corner, the San Diego-based band Sun Room provides all the sun-soaked sounds and beach vibes Point Loma Nazarene University students know and love. Luke Asgian, creator of Sun Room, attended Point Loma Nazarene University, yet is on an academic pause as his band is touring their music across North America and now Europe – opening for Louis Tomlinson and Inhaler Band. A variety of serendipitous factors brought Sun Room to the stage it shines on now. “I started Sun Room when COVID-19 hit so I got kicked out of Young [Hall] as a sophomore. Then I was stuck at home, super bored, and just wanted to start a band from scratch,” Asgian explained. Beginning as a quarantine fix, Sun Room’s songs exploded on Asgian’s personal Tik Tok account in 2020 and got onto the popular Netflix show, Outerbanks, soundtrack, exposing the band’s music all across the country, even gaining listeners from other countries. lomabeat.com

6-Week Shakespearean Class Offered at Point Loma Playhouse

Ten students with varying backgrounds and experiences gathered on July 23 at Liberty Station for a workshop in the round to learn acting or hone their skills in studying and performing Shakespeare. Titled “Demystyifing Shakespeare,” the six-week outdoor class called “Summer Shakes 22” is being offered by ActLiveNow/Point Loma Playhouse. Taught by Point Loma native Robert Nickel, the course covers the life, work, and times of the famous bard. “By the end of this class you’re going to be a lot more comfortable with the Elizabethan language,” Nickel promised his students, who admitted being intimidated by the dialogue. “The whole point is to help you learn in an environment that is comfortable to you.” sdnews.com

Billie Jean King Girls National Tennis Championships to Be Played at Barnes Tennis Center, Aug. 6-14



Robin Montgomery of Washington will headline the Girls’ 18s division at the United States Tennis Association Billie Jean King Girls’ 16s and 18s National Championships, which will be played Saturday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 14, at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd. The Girls’ 16s event will begin on Saturday, Aug. 6 and conclude with the singles final on Sunday, Aug. 14. The Girls’ 18s tournament gets underway on Sunday, Aug. 7 and will conclude with the singles and doubles championships on Sunday, Aug. 14. Both divisions will feature 256-player singles draws with the top 32 players receiving a first-round bye. There will also be 128-team doubles draws with the top 16 teams getting first-round byes.

The Opening Ceremony for the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 16s and 18s National Championships will take place at the Barnes Tennis Center on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free each day of the tournament and there is no charge for parking at the Barnes Tennis Center. Early-round tournament matches will also be played at the following sites from Saturday, Aug. 6 through Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Balboa Tennis Club, 2221 Morley Field Road; University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, and San Diego State University, 5375 Remington Road. Admission to view matches is free at all three sites.