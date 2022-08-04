Update on Long Branch’s Dead Torrey Pine – Video

Carole Landon-Stone, who has been leading her block into getting the city — or someone — to take down the dead Torrey Pine at 4633 Long Branch, is sharing a short video she took this morning, Thursday, August 4, when a city survey crew came out to measure any changes in the tree’s movement.
Carole’s and other residents’ concerns are that the towering tree — once majestic — will collapse and possibly hurt someone and damage property. Initially, the city said it would cut the tree down by the end of the year. But now it appears the city may be convinced to bring that deadline much closer.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Couple of comments.
When the community fought to save this tree the first time, about 10 years ago, the fear was the tree would fall over. What was never mentioned at that time was that there is a survey monument in the tree that the city stated it had been checking for 20 years. The last article on the tree was about the most recent survey, not this one, that showed the tree had not leaned any more in all those years. The survey information 10 years ago was never disclosed, that’s our city.
While I sympathize with folks worried the tree might fall over, I don’t think this a real possibility for a long time. The trunk is solid as is the root system. Perhaps a knowledgeable individual can chime in on this.
Lastly, that was a crew of surveyors, they are not qualified to comment on the condition of the tree. And, I’m certain the city already knows the tree appears to be dead.
I wonder about the large branches drying out and becoming brittle. Maybe the City can remove the big branches over the house, street and sidewalk soon… if they don’t want to take out the whole tree until later?
A tree service could get this done right away but I suspect they want the city crews to do it and they are backed up. So, risk a few lives so the city crews can work.