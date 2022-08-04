Update on Long Branch’s Dead Torrey Pine – Video

Carole Landon-Stone, who has been leading her block into getting the city — or someone — to take down the dead Torrey Pine at 4633 Long Branch, is sharing a short video she took this morning, Thursday, August 4, when a city survey crew came out to measure any changes in the tree’s movement.

Carole’s and other residents’ concerns are that the towering tree — once majestic — will collapse and possibly hurt someone and damage property. Initially, the city said it would cut the tree down by the end of the year. But now it appears the city may be convinced to bring that deadline much closer.