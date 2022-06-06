June 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting June 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

June: Join Solidarity Farm SD at their free Summer Farmer Training to learn about regenerative farming and sustainable practices. It’s a supportive six week training that shares knowledge on how to grow your own food, integrate regenerative methods that sequester carbon and build healthy soil, and practice farming as a climate solution. Register here: https://loom.ly/bQjIFbk More info: https://www.solidarityfarmsd.com/trainings and https://www.facebook.com/SDGreenNewDealAlliance/photos/a.109261637516766/551011693341756/

June 8th Wednesday 9 am – 12 pm Connecting Housing and Energy: Implementing Energy Efficiency and Electrification in Multifamily Buildings Recommended by Climate Mobilization Coalition. Housing and climate are two key challenges in the Bay Area, but they are often approached independently. Join us to hear how multifamily housing can connect with energy efficiency and electrification efforts, from policy considerations to technical approaches. Speakers will discuss case studies of multifamily building projects and address how energy improvements and electrification affect costs, as well as opportunities to layer funding. This event is free and open to all. More info: https://mailchi.mp/5094b0b900da/start-off-the-new-year-with-bayren-resources-services-available-for-you-14977969?e=4088c86f1e&fbclid=IwAR0tZHhF4TYwQiuFp58WhIGGtH_h0TxwxCh97UgJVqo4w9n_dqQyBa8qT1g

June 8th Wednesday 12 pm – 2 pm Stop Sempra from Fracking Our Future and Polluting Our Communities! Event by SanDiego350 Sempra’s headquarters 488 8th Avenue San Diego 92101 Join us as we protest Sempra for setting off a Climate Bomb that will massively accelerate methane emissions (a greenhouse gas 86 times more potent than CO2), when the IPCC says we have to stop emissions right now. Sempra, SDG&E’s parent company, is making record profits by ripping off San Diego ratepayers, while trying to kill rooftop solar and also exploiting the tragedy of the Ukraine war to expand their fracked methane gas empire which will make it impossible for us to transition to a clean, green future. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1362/?instance_id=5036

June 8th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Expanding EV Infrastructure Event by Electrical Vehicle Association This month we have a guest speaker – Zane DeVitre-Shalauta. He is a graduate student in the Scripps Institute of Oceanography’s program in climate science and policy. Transportation remains the largest source of carbon emissions in the state of California and decarbonizing that sector is going to be key to combating the climate crisis. Zane is working on a project titled Leading the Charge: Ensuring the Future of EV Charging Infrastructure. Widespread EV adoption depends on reliable, equitable charging infrastructure. AB 1738 is a piece of legislation that aims to further this goal. This presentation will touch on the bill itself along with some proposed methods of making EV charging more affordable and accessible. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/events/

June 9th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm “Freeing Energy” Event by North County Climate Change Alliance —Please join special guest, Bill Nussey, CEO, founder and author of FREEING ENERGY for a discussion of the surprising ways small-scale “local energy” systems will disrupt the century-old power industry from the outside in. Please register HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZUrd… Everyone knows that small-scale DERs (distributed energy resources) are a growing trend that represent one of the first challenges in a century of electric utility domination. But what many people do not yet understand is the unstoppable and irresistible nature of this trend. It is not only unleashing an internet-like wave of competition and innovation, it is creating new pathways for resilience, lower cost, and social equity, in the US and across the world. Bill Nussey will share the findings from the 320 interviews across six countries captured in his new book, Freeing Energy. He shares what the US legislators and policymakers can learn from Africa, Australia, and Europe, as well as the history of computers and internet, as they try to navigate a clean energy future. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/5465509423499267/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 9th – June 10th San Diego Regional Bike Summit III Event by Bike Coalition San Diego County Balboa Park – Museum of Photographic Arts, the San Diego History Center. Our objectives of the Summit are to bring together advocates, local and national leaders for bicycling, elected officials and more to share examples of successful projects, best practices and strategies to improve bicycling everywhere. $50 to $125 More info: https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/san-diego-regional-bike-summit-iii-save-the-date/

June 11th Saturday 9 am- 11 am World Ocean Day Event by San Diego Coastkeeper –– South Mission Beach at 339 N Jetty Rd; and Kellogg Park, La Jolla Shores Let’s celebrate #WorldOceansDay together Join us and our friends Everyday California and 4ocean for a beach cleanup at La Jolla Shores Enjoy eco-friendly giveaways, used wetsuit recycling, and more! More info: https://bit.ly/3maqPSx and: https://www.facebook.com/SanDiegoCoastkeeper/photos/a.116684258988/10161851066493989/

June 11th Saturday 9:30 am – 11:30 pm Backyard Composting Basic Workshop – County of San Diego Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation The Water Conservation Garden12122 Cuyamaca College Dr W El Cajon 92019 Want to learn how you can improve the quality of your soil, reduce waste and air pollution, while saving energy, money, and water? Learn how to compost in your backyard! More info:

https://www.facebook.com/SolanaCenter/upcoming_hosted_event

June 11th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION Protect our Ocean – Stop the toxic water dump Event by Activist San Diego The La Jolla Shores On April 13, 2021, the Japanese government announced its plan for discharging nearly 1.3 million tons of RADIOACTIVE waste from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea for a period of 30 years starting in the spring of 2023. We are calling on all residents of coastal cities, global citizens, and stewards of Mother Earth to oppose Japan´s reckless and irresponsible plan! On June 11, 2022, communities across the US & world are coming together to inform, educate and raise their voices of concern. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/536512404589970?ref=newsfeed

June 11th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm CMPP’s 24th Annual Conference on Raza Prisoners and Colonialism Event by Unión del Barrio Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library5148 Market St, San Diego 92114. Join our 24th Annual Conference on Raza Prisoners and Colonialism: “Corporations Benefiting from Prison Industrial Complex: How Community Can Fight Back”. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/708422363612280/?ref=newsfeed

June 11th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm March for Our Lives Event by March for Our Lives 1600 Pacific Hwy County Administration Building. In light of the tragedies at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, and in Buffalo, NY, we are marching for gun violence prevention. Marches in 2018 led to the passage of lifesaving legislation in states across the country. It’s time to hit the streets once again. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-march-to-end-gun-violence-tickets-350826520567

June 11th Saturday 1pm – 4 pm Wear Orange Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park 3700 Fairmont Ave. City Heights Community gathering to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month and remember the more than 40,000 people who lose their lives to gun violence in the United States every year as well as the countless survivors who are forever affected. Resource tables, music, survivor stories of hope, activities for children including a bouncy castle, crafts and games, resource tables.

More info:https://www.facebook.com/events/991786498185138? acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 11th Saturday 1 pm – 5 pm 2022 Youth4Climate Summit Event by SanDiego350 10393 San Diego Mission Rd #100 San Diego 92108 Join SanDiego350’s Youth4Climate program for our 4th annual Summit, open to youth (from middle school through college), teachers, and adult supporters! The 2022 Youth4Climate Summit theme is Creativity and Civic Action, focusing on resilience, art-ivism, and bold climate action. Fee 0 to $35 More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

June 12th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The San Diego Really Really Free Market Teralta Park 40th & Orange in City Heights. As a community we have many more resources than we do as individuals. If we share our resources, we won’t need to buy as many new ones. This is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. Please no big items. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/photos/a.312567508772153/5742747109087472/

June 14th Tuesday 11 am to June 15th Wednesday 3 pm 2022 Affordable Housing Summit by International Living Future Institute Recommended by San Diego Green Building Council Housing plays a critical role in the collective health and equity of neighborhoods and in their resiliency to the effects of climate change. Building affordable housing right now means accounting for these simultaneous crises with each project. It is critical to promote physical and mental health, equity, and to reduce the carbon impacts in buildings, all while balancing the need to rapidly house people more affordably. ILFI’s annual affordable housing summit will bring together speakers and panelists discussing how developers, architects, and builders in this sector are striving for net-positive outcomes in health, equity, and climate, discussing topics such as carbon-positive affordable housing, universal design and disability-forward principles, and avoiding embodied injustices and toxicity in materials. The summit will include interactive sessions and break down actionable steps that attendees can integrate into their work for each of these areas. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-affordable-housing-summit-tickets-325260351467?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Juneteenth: Various events recommended by Peace San Diego https://www.facebook.com/Black-On-Black-269824813539951/photos/pcb.1353459538509801/1353459171843171/

June 18th Saturday 10 am Juneteenth Celebration Event by North San Diego County NAACP Pier View Way, Oceanside, CA 92054,–The North San Diego County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the United States by celebrating the joys of liberty, educating the community about our heritage, and promoting positive cultural interaction. We invite you to participate in the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration; from music entertainment to business exposure, kid’s activities to the shopper’s one-stop destination, cultural arts exhibit to health fairs, educational presentations, and more. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/983149229231115?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 19th Sunday 9 am 2nd Annual Juneteenth BBQ Event by Paddle for Peace La Jolla Shores 5K –Join us as we will offer free surf lessons for the BIPOC community and free yoga followed by a BBQ. We will have activities for the kids, an interactive Photo Booth and games for adults and much more. More info: https://www.paddleforpeace.org/juneteenth2022

June 21st Tuesday 6 pm MT’S Social Equity Listening Session Event by I Am Green Have your experiences with MTS been positive? Negative? Neutral? Do you know of others who have something to say about how they’d like to see MTS use $3 million dollars towards equity? What can enhance or improve our experiences as riders? Let’s Talk! More Info: https://www.facebook.com/IAMGREENSD/photos/a.370923881242604/546551943679796/

June 21st Tuesday 7 pm – 830 pm MUSIC BRINGS US HOME: A CONCERT FOR THE SOUL Come Celebrate World Music Day with Voices of Our City Choir St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral 2728 6th Ave, San Diego 92103 Voices of Our City Choir reconnects San Diego’s unsheltered neighbors with hope and housing through the healing power of music, individualized care, and advocacy. $15 to $75 More info: https://www.voicesofourcity.org/

June 21st Tuesday 7 pm Nat Talk: Saging the World Event by San Diego Natural History Museum1788 El Prado Balboa Park Maurice and Charmaine Kaplan Theater. Indigenous communities of California and Baja California have tended a relationship with white sage (Salvia apiana) for millennia. Today, poachers steal metric tons of this plant from the wild to supply international demand. Saging the World is a short film produced by Rose Ramirez, Deborah Small, and the California Native Plant Society (CNPS). It spotlights the ecological and cultural issues intertwined with white sage, centering the voices of Native advocates who have long protected and cherished this plant. Join The Nat and CNPS for this special screening, paired with a panel discussion featuring the film directors and Native advocates. $4 to $16 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1063706794243065?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 25th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm 7th Annual Zero Waste Fair Event by I Love a Clean San Diego and the City of Encinitas EUSD Farm Lab 441 Quail Gardens Dr. Encinitas Come ready to experience a wide array of zero waste activities, including informative presentations, booths from sustainable companies, and hands-on low waste DIYs.This one-of-a-kind event will highlight tips on low-waste living, composting, recycling, sustainable swaps for everyday products, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to discover local zero waste businesses, and win eco-conscious prizes! More info: https://love.cleansd.org/event/zero-waste-fair/e382008

June 26th Sunday 12 pm – 3 pm Bloom 2022 Annual fundraiser Event by Climate Action Campaign Stone Brewing at Liberty Station Join us for our annual fundraiser, Bloom 2022! We’ll have drinks, vegan and vegetarian food from Stone Brewing at Liberty Station, and games. $25 – $40 More info: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E351033&id=133

June 26th Sunday 3 pm Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com

June 28th Tuesday 6 pm – 8 pm San Diego County Workshops on Decarbonizing Energy, Land Use and Agriculture, Transportation, Buildings, Jobs The integrated Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF) is a partnership to move the region toward zero-carbon emissions. It is the County’s science-based, holistic approach to guide the region’s decarbonization efforts in partnership with the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, and the University of San Diego (USD) Energy Policy Initiatives Center and the San Diego Policy & Innovation Center. For lists of dates and more info: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sustainability/regional-decarbonization.html

June 30th Thursday 7:30 pm Doors of Change benefit for Homeless Youth featuring Three Dog Night Moonlight Amphitheater, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive Vista, CA 92084. Since 2001 Doors of Change has been transforming the lives of homeless youth, one young person at a time. Originally called Photocharity, the 501(c)(3) has raised over $4.7 million. For more than 20 years we have helped place over 2,200 homeless youth in safe housing and off the streets. $49 to $159 More info: https://www.facebook.com/DoorsofChange/?ref=page_internal

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/