Here’s 2022 Donors to ‘New San Diego’ PAC – Source of Attack Mailers Against Lori Saldaña

By Geoff Page

New San Diego, the political action committee that is sending out hit mailers specifically targeting Lori Saldaña, received a big influx of cash from January 1 to May 21, 2022, according to its filing with the city. New San Diego received $156,000 in monetary contributions and $5,456.57 in “non-monetary” contributions.

As reported previously here in The Rag, New San Diego reported $105,850 in contributions in 2021. This means that $261,850 in donations alone have flowed into New San Diego since late last year. In fact, much of the $156,000 came in during three weeks of May.

The list of contributors in 2022 was just filed and here it is:

Here’s a larger shot of contributors:

Four contributors threw in $25,000 each making up two thirds of the $156,000 in contributions. Three of the four are union PACs. Three of the four all donated in less than two weeks of May.

It is not logical to think that all the donors oppose Saldaña or even have an interest in the city council race. But, New San Diego’s expenditures tell the story.

New San Diego listed 17 expenditures in its filing. Two were to the San Diego Democratic Party, one for $10,000 and one for $5,000. The other 15 were for gathering data, designing, printing, and handling the attack mailers. The total was $82,123.

Beyond its expenditures, New San Diego reported “Itemized Payments.” This included things like campaign consultants, fund raising events, and professional services bringing total expenses to $147,590.35. The ending cash balance was $118,051.02.

The only activity of the PAC so far appears to be its effort to attack Saldaña. The PAC was filed as a general purpose committee, meaning it was not formed to favor or oppose any specific candidate. That clearly does not comport with the PAC’s behavior to date.

The mailers keep coming with the same debunked falsehoods and distortions. The question is do the donors on the list here in The Rag condone the kind of thing that Cabrera’s PAC is doing? Some people are reacting badly to this kind of campaigning indicating that there is a sense of decency out there that is lacking in this council race.