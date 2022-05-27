‘Recap’ of Wednesday Meeting of OB Town Council

The following is from the OB Town Council meeting held last Wed. night at the Masonic Center (without comment by the Rag and is not edited except for clarification).

The OBTC is overhauling its internal structure after a successful day-long retreat and discussion amongst the board regarding modernizing and making the organization more open to participation from its members and more effective to tackle a wide range of ideas, events, and interests.

We have reorganized the organization into 4 major committees:

Events,

Improvement,

Engagement, and

Advocacy.

These committees will be led by Board Members, but the focus will be on inviting the membership to directly participate in these committees, attend focused committee meetings, and be right in the mix!

More coming as we develop these and announce our first real gatherings.

Next Tuesday May 31 is a BIG OB — Library expansion plan meeting sponsored by OBTC and OB Library Friends! 30 years in the making! When: 6-7pm – reception, preview plans, comment and 7-8pm – formal presentation , questions Where: Episcopal Church/Diocese – 2083 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

is a BIG OB — Library expansion plan meeting sponsored by OBTC and OB Library Friends! 30 years in the making!

Next Wednesday June 1st is a big OB Pier update at the OB Planning Board meeting at 6pm at NewBreak Church – 4694 Cape May Ave. The future of the pier will be discussed with the city and what options we have moving forward. This is the first formal steps in deciding the fate of rebuilding steps.

The beloved OB Street Fair and Chili Cook Off is coming up on June 25! The OBMA is looking for volunteers for this amazing event that draws over 70,000 visitors to OB. Trust us, its FUN to work this event and help rep the community (and you get a free t-shirt)! The OBMA and Dirty Birds is also looking for contestants for the wing eating contest – so get in touch! 619-224-4906

The OB Planning Board checked in. They recently reviewed two new proposed construction projects, approved a new member, and reviewed an estuary revamp project. They really hope to see a good turnout at the June 1 OB Pier update meeting (see above).

The OB Library is finally back OPEN with limited hours! Yay! Remember to renew those library cards, and they’ve likely expired since before the pandemic when they could last be used. The Point Loma library has some weekly events and more expanded program schedule currently – check them out if you want something to do like a movie night! The OB Library will be expanding their hours and starting up weekly/monthly events soon, and if you have ideas about what these should be… get in touch with the new library Christy – CRickeyMeist@sandiego.gov

Officer Surwilo from SDPD had a couple updates: Day/night shifts have switched (they do this 3 times a year) so you may see new officers at different times in the community than you’ve been used to for the last couple months. Say hello and let them know your concerns so they can hone in on what is up and we can collaborate to make this community safe and have a great relationship with the SDPD. They are building the beach team for this summer ahead of the warm weather Vehicle habitation laws are currently NOT being enforced due to some pending litigation. While this may be frustrating to some, this is just the name of the game for the time being apparently. Police are still providing information to violating vehicles. In general, the police have been providing services, compassionate care, and information while laws regarding vehicle habitation, vendors, etc remain on the horizon but getting closer to getting resolved.

Congressman Scott Peter’s rep checked in with the following: May 25,2022, Congressman Peters joined members of the Oversight & Investigation Committee of the House of Representatives in a hearing regarding the baby formula shortage. In this hearing legislators and experts met to brainstorm methods for remedying the baby formula shortage and see how the shortage is affecting each congressional district. Congress also took decisive action by passing two bills this month: one approved $28 million in emergency funds for the Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage, and another to make it easier for vulnerable families in the WIC program to buy any available infant formula with their benefits. Friday, April 29 was the deadline for congressional offices to submit their final list of community funding project requests. We are proud to announce that the $4 million Ocean Beach Library Expansion Project was submitted at the top of our list. The proposal is waiting on approval from the appropriations committee, but we are excited to support this project and optimistic that it will be approved.

State Senator Toni Atkin’s rep checked in with the following: Friday May 27th is the final day of the legislative calendar year for bills to move from their houses of origin. Senator Atkins has authored or coauthored 8 bills that have moved over to the assembly – SB1013, SB1027, SB1034, SB1041, SB115, SB1127, SB1137, SB1175. Of special note is SB1375 which would help address the shortage of health care professionals projected for California, and would widen access and affordability to abortion services by increasing the number of nurse practitioners able to provide critically-needed care, especially for marginalized and lower-income communities. More info on each bill can be found here: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/ Thursday, April 28th – Senate President Pro Tempore Atkins and Senator Nancy Skinner announced the California State Senate’s “Putting Wealth to Work” proposal for the 2022-2023 Budget, which would continue to prioritize a more equitable economy to benefit struggling and middle-class families and build historic levels of reserves. More information can be found here: https://sbud.senate.ca.gov/sites/sbud.senate.ca.gov/files/Putting Wealth to Work Senate Budget Plan.pdf

Assemblymember Chris Ward’s rep check in with the following: Our office is working hard on passing legislation in Sacramento. At this time, we have nine bills that made it out of the committee process and have passed through the Assembly floor. They are now on their way to the Senate, where we will start the committee process again in that house. We have four more bills that passed out of committee and are waiting to be heard on the floor. The deadline to bring legislation to the Assembly Floor is Friday, May 27. If you would like to see a complete list of our bills, it is available on our website. https://a78.asmdc.org/2022-legislative-bill-package Governor Newsom released the May Revise last week and we got a better idea of what the budget for this year will look like. Once the budget is finalized by the deadline of June 15, we will be able to share which of Assemblymember Ward’s requests will come back to the district. As always, if you are having any issues with any state-related agencies, EDD, DMV, ABC, etc., please feel free to reach out. Our office is always happy to help.

County Supervisor Lawson-Remer checked in with the following: Neurodiversity Board Letter: Looking ahead, next month we are proposing a big action, and we would love to have your support. As a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, Supervisor Lawson-Remer has had parents of neurodivergent kids, as well as neurodivergent adults, reach out with a vision of a more inclusive future. Here in California, 1 in 26 children are diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Condition — the highest in the nation. But these children have limited opportunities as they grow up. Autistic individuals are largely under-represented in the workforce even though many have the skills employers are looking for — such as trustworthiness, attention to detail, and analytical thinking. And at a time when the workforce is stretched so thin, it doesn’t make any sense to not recruit these talented individuals. As one of the largest employers in our region, County government has a unique opportunity to address this inequity. On June 14th, Supervisor Lawson-Remer will propose the County of San Diego — for the first time — specifically reach out and recruit neurodivergent and autistic adults, as well as train our workforce to be more inclusive. If you have a loved one with autism, or just believe in the cause, we would love to have your support. Send me an email and we will add you to our support list! New County Budget: Finally, we want to invite you and the community to participate in the adoption of the County’s new 2022-2023 budget. Last year the Board adopted a $7 billion budget – one that makes the County start “working for all of us.” It invested in roads, homeless services, parks, our coastal areas, climate action, and so much more. We plan to expand on these gains with this year’s budget. Please sign up for our weekly newsletter for ways to get involved. In addition, we encourage you to make your voice heard at the Budget public hearings: June 13 @ 9:00 AM; June 16 @ 5:30 PM This is our annual evening budget hearing. For those of you who work during the day, come join us so you can comment and engage.

Mayor Gloria’s rep checked in with the following: City of SD is requesting 4million from state to fund expansion of OB Library (see above!). Request is moving forward, but first hurdle cleared. Expected timeline I Dec this year or early next year. Some specific items in the Mayor’s May budget revise: A new conservatorship unit is being prepped in advance of predicted law changes from the state around conservatorship as the state tackles homelessness/mental health as an important issue 1.9mil for cleaning and security at City park bathrooms – this specifically includes Robb Field, Dog Beach, Dusty Rhodes, Veteran’s Plaza, and Lifeguard Tower 4.1mil for SDPD overtime Regarding the OB Pier : We are kicking off the official process for the pier replacement. Strategic Capital Projects has already reached out to OBTC to schedule a presentation in the near future. This is the start of the official process and the presentation will outline the next action items, opportunities for community input, and long-term game plan for the pier.

City Councilmember Campbell’s rep checked in with the following: First, the Short Term Rental ordinance was returned by the California Coastal Commission with their amendments to the ordinance, and those amendments were accepted. What that means is that the ordinance will be all set to begin going into effect this winter. Second, the Street Vendors Ordinance returned to Council on Tuesday for its second reading, which it passed. From here it will be going to the California Coastal Commission for their review. It is still possible that the Coastal Commission will have amendments to the ordinance and that it will need to return to Council again in the future, but this is a big hurdle passed that will bring us one step closer to bringing enforcement to this issue. The City Council also approved the SAAFE Act , which will ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the City of San Diego. This is another milestone for the city as it will improve our public health and reduce the number of minors who smoke and get addicted to smoking. Lastly, the Mayor recently released the May Revise , and within it he includes the addition of 5.00 Lifeguard Sergeants to support the Boating Safety Unit and staff nighttime operations – which Councilmember Campbell had requested during Budget Review Committee. The May Revise also includes for SDPD an additional $4.1 million in overtime expenditures to support shift extensions for law enforcement to address more calls for service, and accommodate staffing shortages. SDPD will also receive a one-time expenditure of $100,000 to bolster their recruitment efforts to try and fill the vacancies that exist.

