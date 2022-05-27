County Office Endorsements by Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democratic Club

Dave Myers, top left, Barbara Bry, top right, Gregory Hodosevich, bottom right

Here are the endorsements for San Diego County offices by the Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democratic Club:

San Diego County Sheriff

  • Dave Myers

San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk

  • Club member, Barbara Bry

San Diego County Treasurer, Tax Collector

  • Gregory Hodosevich

There are more details and links to the candidates on their website here.

Check out their voting guide for all of the races on Point Loma & Ocean Beach ballot before the June 7 primary election.

———-

Event to Support Barbara Bry on June 6

Support club-endorsed candidate Barbara Bry on Monday, June 6 from 5:30-7:30 in her race for County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk.
Contact Club Vice President Leslie Bruce for directions at lkbrucejd@gmail.com

 

