County Office Endorsements by Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democratic Club

Here are the endorsements for San Diego County offices by the Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democratic Club:

San Diego County Sheriff

Dave Myers

San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk

Club member, Barbara Bry

San Diego County Treasurer, Tax Collector

Gregory Hodosevich

There are more details and links to the candidates on their website here.

Check out their voting guide for all of the races on Point Loma & Ocean Beach ballot before the June 7 primary election.

———-

Event to Support Barbara Bry on June 6

Support club-endorsed candidate Barbara Bry on Monday, June 6 from 5:30-7:30 in her race for County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk.

Contact Club Vice President Leslie Bruce for directions at lkbrucejd@gmail.com