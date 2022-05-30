Update on OB Pier Repairs – Video

Check out Charles Landon’s update on the OB Pier repairs in this video.
The Ocean Beach Pier will not be open by Memorial Day.
The City now hopes it will need only 2 to 3 weeks more to effect the temporary repairs needed to reopen the Pier.
$8.4 million has been set aside by the city for the pier, with full cost of replacement estimates between $60 to $65 million. $5 million would cover all the environmental review, consultant fees and staff time to get “Shovel Ready.
That video is the equivalent of two still photos of the pier that could have been posted here. Why bother making it a video and uploading it to YouTube?