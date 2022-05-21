Forum: Who’s Paying for Misleading Attack Ads to Suppress Voter Turnout in the City Council District 2 Election? – Sunday, May 22

OB Rag Reporter Geoff Page One of Panelists

From Lori Saldaña for City Council

Three local investigative journalists will conduct an educational forum on Sunday, May 22 at 7:00 PM, to discuss a San Diego Political Action Committee (PAC) that is filling District 2 mailboxes with false and misleading attack ads.

The ads began in early May, and are intended to suppress votes in support of San Diego City Council candidate and former California Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña.

Panelists include retired journalists JW August (KGTV) and Paul Kreuger (KNSD) and current investigative reporter Geoff Page. Page has written detailed articles in the OB Rag investigating the blatant lies included in direct mail pieces being delivered to voters throughout District 2, starting in early May as ballots arrived.

According to Page, when describing one mailer: “The problem is this hit piece provided no facts to back up either of these lies about Saldaña.” Related, a May 18 San Diego Reader article described how money is funneled into the “New San Diego” PAC from developers and corporations like Sempra ($2500), who have business deals before the city.

On May 16, Mayor Todd Gloria’s name appeared on a “New San Diego” email sent to thousands of San Diego voters, listing his personal endorsements- including Saldaña’s opponent, District 2 incumbent Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell who failed to endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party in her bid for re-election.

This disclosure appeared at the bottom of the email:

Documents filed with the City Clerk’s office show individual PAC contributions from Rachel Laing, the Mayor’s Communications Director, and Gil Cabrera, former San Diego Ethics Committee Chair and current Airport Authority Chairman. Cabrera was identified as the “Controlling Officer” on a document filed to create the Political Action fund.

Corporate contributions include money from local developers, unions, and lobbyists. They also list investor-owned utility Sempra Energy, according to FPPC filings, even as ads criticize Saldaña for accepting Sempra contributions.

See articles below for additional details.

Why Is Gil Cabrera – Chairman of Airport Authority Board and Founder of New San Diego – Publishing Smear Mailers About Lori Saldaña? (obrag.org)

The San Diego Establishment Is Really Afraid of Lori Saldaña (obrag.org)

Dark Money Hit Piece Against Saldaña in District 2 San Diego City Council Race – ‘A Pack of Lies’ (obrag.org)

Sempra funded anti-lobbying attack group against Saldana | San Diego Reader

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 7pm | Location: Zoom (register for the link) – https://bit.ly/zoom4lori