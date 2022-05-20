A Video Ode to Jeff Stone

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The video Ode to Jeff Stone is by Charles Landon with original music and lyrics by Phil Rockhold.

Jeff Stone adopted Ocean Beach in the late 1970s and he and his sweetheart Carole Landon raised their two sons, CJ and Cody from their house on Long Branch. Born on May 25, 1946, in New Jersey, Jeff passed on March 8.

Always the artist and intellectual, Jeff took on several personas during his OB life’s path: an oil painter, the drummer for the local punk band, “Bowling for Larva,” a photographer, a surfer, an Irish nationalist – but always the teacher. Jeff loved kids and he loved to teach them– which he did for decades. He constantly ran into former students as he moved about town and they always expressed their appreciation for him.