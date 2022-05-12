Dark Money Hit Piece Against Saldaña in District 2 San Diego City Council Race – ‘A Pack of Lies’

Shadowy Group “New San Diego” Backed by Republicans, Developers, Some Labor Accuses Saldaña of Being in Big Oil’s Pocket

By Geoff Page

Dark money in the District 2 San Diego City Council race appeared in this writer’s mailbox on Monday, May 9. It appeared in the form of a hit piece on District 2 city council candidate Lori Saldaña.

The only clue regarding who put it out was at the bottom of the second page where it stated:

“Ad paid for by New San Diego – Not Authorized by a candidate or a committee controlled by a candidate.”

It took some effort to find out more about this group, but first the flier.

The front page of the mailer has, in big font, “Lori Saldaña Showered By Big Oil.”

Below that were three claims. The first stated:

“Big Oil companies like Chevron showered Lori Saldaña with lavish gifts worth $84,634.”

Source: San Francisco Chronicle, “Lobbyist Gifts: lavish but legal.”

Choice of words is important, “like Chevron” shows right away this is not a fact. No link was provided. An article was located with that title dated April 30, 2006. The article stated this about Saldaña:

“Assemblywoman Lori Saldana, D-San Diego, accepted $4,811, including a $346 concert ticket paid for by Amylin Pharmaceuticals; $235 in meals from the San Diego Association of Realtors; a $200 ticket to a holiday event hosted by Biocom, a biotech trade organization.”

There was no mention of $84,634 or any oil companies in what was listed for Saldaña.

The second claim on the flier was:

“They flew her around the world and put her up in five star hotels in Brazil, Venezuela and Chile. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune, “Officials overseas trips raise eyebrows.”

Once again, no link to this story and no amount of research could find the article.

The third claim on the mailer was:

“She had a private butler. Source: Sacramento Bee. “Energy Firms Help Pay for State Regulators Far-Flung Trips”

Again, no link to the story. This article was found dated July 25, 2009. It lists 24 politicians who were recipients of funded travel from 2006 to 2008. Saldaña is not on this list of 24 people.

So, the first page is full of lies lie. The second page was an even bigger lie.

The second page states:

“Lori Saldaña Opposing Renewable Energy – After traveling the world with Big Oil, is it a surprise that Lori Saldaña tried to block renewable energy for our region?”

This really is a despicable falsehood. The flier goes on to say the Saldaña led the charge to stop construction of a solar project in Jacumba. It cited a Union-Tribune story from August 2017. Here is what the article said:

“Gathering in front of the San Diego County Administration Center, the Protect Our Communities Foundation joined about 30 residents of the town at a demonstration Tuesday. The foundation has long advocated for renewable energy projects but its leadership objects to the scale of the JVR Energy Park.”

“Not every solar project is an environmental justice project,” said Lori Saldaña, a Protect Our Communities board member and a former speaker pro tem of the California Assembly. “This one does not meet the needs of this community. None of the power from these 600 acres of solar power will even go the residents of Jacumba.”

The key words in that were, “The foundation has long advocated for renewable energy projects,” — the opposite of the mailer’s claim.

The protest was over a 604-acre solar farm being developed by a company based in Munich called BayWa R.E. The project is named JVR Energy Park. The company has already signed a deal with the new San Diego Community Power organization.

Saldaña and the Jacumba residents were not trying to stop the project, they just wanted it down-sized, hopefully to around 300 acres. As we know today, they were ignored.

A comment from one Jacumba resident said the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are not against clean energy but believe the project is too large and the county should prioritize other renewable efforts, such as distributed rooftop solar instead of utility-scale solar.

That is the crux of the issue, rooftop solar versus utility scale solar. This battle is being fought at the state level right now.

The last thing on this hit piece was a quote from Jared Quient, identified as Past President, League of Conservation Voters.

“Politicians like Lori Saldaña who stand in the way of renewable energy are contributing directly to the climate change crisis. Actions speak louder than words.”

It is almost impossible to state how hypocritical this last part was. The League of Conservation Voters is a respected organization, hence the misleading association for Quient. What the flier did not say was that Quient is the Chief Compliance Officer & EVP, General Counsel, BayWa R.E. Solar Projects, LLC., the company building the solar farm.

There is no doubt the mailer was a pack of lies. So, who is New San Diego?

The only identifier on the mailer was an address on Meade Avenue in San Diego that turned out to be the Christ Methodist Church. The church rents out offices in the church building. This writer visited the office and found one person there who was a treasurer who managed money for several groups including New San Diego. It was not the PAC’s address.

Research discovered a number of interesting pieces of information. The first item of interest involved documents in five filings with the city. The first was a simple Fair Political Practices Commission, or FPPC, Form 410 – FPPC 410, Statement of Organization, Year: 2021.

The form has a section where the entity identifies the type of committee it is. There are four categories and New San Diego marked a box labeled “City Committee” under category number four:

General Purpose Committee – Not formed to support or oppose specific candidates or measures in a single election.

The description is important, “not formed to support or oppose specific candidates.” That did not comport with the mailer, and, as it turns out, another form New San Diego filed.

Form 496 – FPPC 496, 24-Hour/10-Day Independent Expenditure Report, Year: 2022

The form states the purpose of the group is specifically to oppose Saldaña. This contradicted what Form 410 stated.

The filings with the city are as follows:

8-9-21 – First filing Form 410, no financial information

11-29-21 – Second filing, Form 410 – added qualification date and bank account, no financial information

1-25-22- Annual report for 2021, Form 496 contains a list of donations and donors. Total donations $105,850.

5-6-22 – Form 496 asks for name of candidate supported or opposed and it states New San Diego opposed Saldaña. It lists expense all for a mailer totaling $17,857.62 all dated 5-5-22.

$7,605.10 – mailer: postage

$1,583.68 – mailer: data

$950.00 – mailer: design

$7,718.84 – mailer: print & handling

5-9-22 – Three days later, another Form 496 with the same list of costs minus the “mailer: data” item for $1,583.68. No explanation why.

Contributions and Contributors

It was not possible to find out who the people are behind New San Diego but it was possible to get a full list of contributors, as seen in the table below:

What is immediately notable is that one contributor, Badiee Development, Inc. donated almost half of the total funds New San Diego received, $50,000. Someone really does not want Saldaña elected.

The next largest donation was $10,000 from a company with an unintelligible name NUWI 2 CMR LLC. Oddly, this company is listed as a “Foreign” company incorporated only four years ago. It has an address in Los Angeles. One wonders what the rules are about a foreign company donating to political campaigns in this country.

One name was very recognizable: Ben Haddad, former Republican Mayor Golding Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff/ Cabinet Secretary under Republican Mayor Pete Wilson. Haddad is the Government Affairs Consultant at California Strategies, LLC. Haddad gave $1,250.00.

Another name from California Strategies, LLC was listed –Craig Benedetto, who was listed as a Principal at the LLC. Benedetto also gave $1,250.00.

Rachael Laing, the Communications Director for Mayor Todd Gloria, was also a contributor – $500.

Also, there was some labor support to New San Diego. The United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund gave $7,500 and the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Political Action Fund threw in $5,000.

The other donors will be researched but it was clear that Republicans, developers, some unions and certainly the mayor do not want to see Campbell defeated and certainly not by Saldaña.

The San Diego Reader had an article dated March 2, 2022 that had this:

“In addition to those donations, on December 20, 2021, Sempra gave $2500 to the New San Diego PAC, a political action committee registered with the city clerk’s office on August 21 of last year. Its cause, according to the filing: “supporting initiatives and candidates that will make San Diego and the region better for all of us.”

The timing of New San Diego is interesting. It was only started in August of 2021. None of the financial information was shown until January 2022. All of the contributions took place from November 29, 2021 to December 27, 2021. No money was spent until last week, May 5.

There is still about $90,000 to spend between now and the primary and the election. And, that does not take into account any future donations.

If this mailer is any indication of what is to come, dirty politics and dark money have invaded city council politics. If it can be determined which candidate this PAC favors, that information will definitely follow.