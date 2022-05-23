San Diego’s ‘No Fault’ Eviction Moratorium Now In Effect

San Diego’s new eviction moratorium just went into effect Sunday, May 22, and is now the rule that prevent landlords from removing tenants for ‘no fault’ reasons. It applies to renters who are up-to-date on their rent payments and abiding by the terms of their leases.

With the moratorium in place, if a landlord or family member wants to move into the unit, they need to provide the tenant with 90 days-notice. If they want to take the property off the rental market, they now must provide six months-notice.

The ‘no fault’ eviction moratorium is set to expire September 30 — or 60 days after the pandemic state of emergency ends, whichever comes first.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera was a big advocate for the. He told the CBS8:

“San Diego cannot afford to have one more person enter into homelessness and this is a way to prevent that.

“Despite having paid their rent on time. Despite having abided by the terms of their lease, they were still being evicted because the rental market in San Diego is such that landlords know that if they do a bit of an upgrade and some minor renovations, they can jack up rent substantially.”

“What we have done though is ensure that there’s fewer exceptions to the rules and when someone is going to be evicted, that they’re given enough time to get their life together.”

Research from the Legal Aid Society of San Diego reported that during a seven month period from July 2021 through January 2022, they received 1,400 requests for assistance with housing-related issues and ‘no fault’ evictions made up 23% of those requests.