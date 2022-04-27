Here’s the Complete FAA Documents from Feb. 28, 2022 on the 5 Palm Trees Cut Down in Point Loma

Here’s the complete packet of FAA documents regarding the 5 historic palm trees the City of San Diego cut down this week in Point Loma.

There’s a 7 page letter on each of the identified palms – and except for the palm’s location and height, the letters are identical. Along with the five letters, there were a number of photos of many palms and an accompanying graph.

Here’s the packet for “Tree #1”:

Here are the other 4 palms identified:

Here are the accompanying photos: