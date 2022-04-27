Here’s the Complete FAA Documents from Feb. 28, 2022 on the 5 Palm Trees Cut Down in Point Loma

Here’s the complete packet of FAA documents regarding the 5 historic palm trees the City of San Diego cut down this week in Point Loma.
There’s a 7 page letter on each of the identified palms – and except for the palm’s location and height, the letters are identical. Along with the five letters, there were a number of photos of many palms and an accompanying graph.
Here’s the packet for “Tree #1”:
Here are the other 4 palms identified:
Here are the accompanying photos:
I just spoke with the FAA and they are not at all happy that the city is telling people that the FAA wants the trees down. They said very clearly that the letters shown here are NOT determinations. They said they want to hear more and they will.