A Warning to Meat Eaters: Recall of Ground Beef

By Judi Curry

This is nothing more than a hopeful help to those of you, like me, that have purchased Grass Fed Ground Beef packaged by Lakeside Refrigerated Services and sold under the names of NATURALLY BETTER, NATURE’S RESERVE AND THOMAS FARMS.

Many of these products have been recalled because of E.Coli. I looked in my freezer and found that I had 5 packages, all purchased locally.

A copy of the label from my own purchase is attached; the code number of all of the recalls is 46841 – and it is on the front circular label that has the agricultural seal on it.

An article about it can be found here – https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/over-120-000-pounds-ground-174352370.html. If you have any of it, return it to where you purchased it; toss it out, but whatever you do DON’T EAT IT.

See … I’m not always controversial!