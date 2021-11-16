Someone San Diegans Should Know: The Ranting White Supremacist of Ocean Beach

Here is someone San Diegans – and OBceans — should know: the ranting White supremacist of Ocean Beach. Meet Nathaniel Maloney, an OB resident.

Maloney was identified as the white man shouting verbal threats and racial slurs at an African-American woman neighbor, who shot a video of the incident on a street in Ocean Beach. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, November 15.The vid circulated widely on social media.

The woman was walking to her car in her driveway when Maloney ran up to her, spit on her and then assaulted her by screaming the N-word at her over and over. He even tried to call the cops on her, claiming she had assaulted him.

At the end of the video, Maloney is seen walking away handcuffed with two San Diego police officers.

Still, despite the video footage and multiple eyewitnesses, the police checked her hands for scratches or bruises to check whether she actually attacked Maloney.

Here is the report from International Business Times:

TikTok user @hindu_lovelyy originally shared the video on the platform went viral after it was reposted on Twitter by popular Twitter user @davenewworld_2.

According to the TikToker, she was walking over to her car in her own driveway when the man ran up to her, spit on her and assaulted her while screaming racial slurs at her. She added that the attack was unprovoked and the fourth hate crime she has been a victim of in Ocean Beach over the last year.

The video starts with the man screaming racial slurs at the woman while urging her to call the police.”Somebody call the cops on this n—-r!” the man is heard yelling. “Call the cops! 911 now! Call the cops, bitch. Call the cops! N—-r! N—-r! N—-r!”

“For what?” the woman responds.

“N—-r! N—-r! N—-r! Stupid, slutty n—-r!” the man continues to taunt the woman. “Call the f–king cops, n—-r!”

Moments later, the man claims to be calling the police himself.

‘He Attacked Me Out of Nowhere’

“He attacked me out of nowhere,” the woman can be heard telling a neighbor. “He came up to me, spit on me and hit me and has attacked me and it’s on tape.”

The neighbor invites the woman who is filming to come over to their house as she goes on to explain that she had recently been the victim of a sexual assault. The man continues to follow the woman while yelling out his name and address over the phone. Watch the video [inside this link].

The man was later identified as gay San Diego resident Nathaniel Maloney. Netizens tracked down Maloney’s Facebook profile and revealed a profane graphic attacking President Joe Biden as his last post. Towards the end of another clip of the incident, Maloney is seen in handcuffed being escorted by two police officers. It is not yet known what he has been charged with.

The TikTok user noted that despite there being video footage and multiple eyewitnesses, the police checked her hands for scratches or bruises to check whether she attacked Maloney.