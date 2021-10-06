Occupy Wall Street Came to San Diego 10 Years Ago – Share Your Memories and Thoughts

It was ten years ago this week that Occupy Wall Street came to San Diego. Many San Diegans – and OBceans – were involved in the movement over the months, and the OB Rag gave extended, in-depth coverage.

So, this is an open thread where you, dear reader, can share any memories and / or thoughts of the Occupy movement.

Looking back a decade, was it relevant? Was there any lasting effect? Just who was the 99%?

Was it a movement by socialists or anarchists? What banks got bailed out?

Did the Occupy movement blame President Obama? What was the big deal, anyhow?