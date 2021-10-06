OB Skateboarder Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Crash With Car

Early Tuesday morning, a skateboard suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Nimitz and West Point Loma.

The unidentified 27-year old reportedly entered the intersection against a red light around 5:55 a.m. and tried to turn left (west).

He went in front of the 63-year old driver in a car driving south on Nimitz and was struck. The Nissan driver had a green light.

The skateboarder hit the windshield of the car and was thrown to the ground. Bystanders rushed to aid the victim, who was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Video shot by OnScene TV showed a blue sedan with a shattered windshield on the driver’s side of the car. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

News source:

Times of San Diego

San Diego Union-Tribune