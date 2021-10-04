OB ‘Whistling Guy’ Appears in Saturday Night Live Skit

Last weekend’s Saturday Night Live captured the OB “Whistling Guy”, played by comedian Bowen Yang. The “Whistling Guy” – you may recall – showed up at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors back in August and created quite a scene.

SNL captured him briefly in their skit that portrayed a “School Board Meeting”.

(Hat tip to Lynn Gaines)