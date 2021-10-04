OB ‘Whistling Guy’ Appears in Saturday Night Live Skit

Last weekend’s Saturday Night Live captured the OB “Whistling Guy”, played by comedian Bowen Yang. The “Whistling Guy” – you may recall – showed up at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors back in August and created quite a scene.
SNL captured him briefly in their skit that portrayed a “School Board Meeting”.
(Hat tip to Lynn Gaines)
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Oh, great! Now OB is known for the Whistling Guy and the woman shot trying to invade the chambers of congress.
I liked it better when we were just known as the place to score dope down by the pier!
Right? But, ya know, there’s always been a different and at times ugly undercurrent to OB politics. See “the Colorful History of OB Rowdies, Radicals and Ruffians” , and “OB vs. the Klan and other white supremacists“