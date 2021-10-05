‘Take another little piece of my heart now, baby …’ : Electrical Storm Over Ocean Beach

Daniel Grofer took this amazing shot at Santa Cruz Cove Beach. Check out the heart shape in the middle of this electrical outburst. Dan sang, “Take another piece of my heart, baby …”
by Staff on October 5, 2021 · 0 comments
in Ocean Beach
