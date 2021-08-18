Anti-Vaxxer OBcean Goes Off the Rails at County Board of Supes Meeting

An OBcean went off the rails on Tuesday at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, as a group of anti-vaxxers criticized the Board for their vaccine mandates during public comment. Here’s a brief Daily Beast report.

By Blake Montgomery / Daily Beast / August 17, 2021

A San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting descended into chaos Tuesday, August 17 as anti-vaccine activists gathered to make their opinions on vaccine mandates known.

According to local conservative outlet KUSI, several groups—ReOpen San Diego, Let Them Breathe, and San Diego Rise Up — gathered outside to protest and inside to give speeches demanding that the board bar employers and businesses from requiring proof of vaccination for employment or services.

An OBcean named Matt Baker invoked both “the wind of time”—he was whistling into the microphone—and the Nuremberg Codes in angry arguments that left him red-faced.

Baker said to the board of supervisors,

“You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. You know as the population who’s in control, you know as politicians—once you get a power, you never relinquish it. Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above in this chamber will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing? No! It won’t! Your children and your children’s children will be subjugated! They will be asked, ‘How many vaccines have you had? Have you been a good little Nazi? Heil Fauci! Heil Fauci! Heil Fauci!’”

He then held up a copy of the Nuremberg Codes, accusing the supervisors of being in violation of international human rights law.

……

Matt Baker is a recognizable member of the OB community and was once involved in the publication of a newspaper for Ocean Beach.