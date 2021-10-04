SOHO: Protect San Diego From NAVWAR Project

From SOHO
Save Our Heritage Organization (SOHO) and San Diegans across the county have grave concerns over the Navy’s impactful proposal named the Old Town Campus Revitalization Project, unveiled this past May.
Detailed within the Environment Impact Statement (EIS) are abundant environmental issues including visual resources, air quality, historic and cultural resources, transportation, land use, socioeconomics, noise, environmental justice, public services, infrastructure, geology, and biological resources.
Five alternatives are included; however, none retain the National Register eligible Consolidated Aircraft Plant 2 Historic District (also known as Convair), nor propose affordable housing, and alternatives two through five will drastically change San Diego’s character and sense of place, especially visually and spatially. For more information, read HERE.
On Friday, October 15, this horrendous project moves forward for review by the California Coastal Commission (CCC).
San Diego needs you to oppose this detrimentally transformative project by contacting the CCC and submitting opposition comments about the NAVWAR project. Below is the agenda (Item 12.b.), how to provide written comments and oral testimony to the CCC, and a sample opposition letter.
To submit written materials for review by the CCC, email your comments to EORFC@coastal.ca.gov by 5pm on Friday, October 8.
Agenda and speaker request form HERE, then click on the blue tab that says Friday, and scroll down to item 12.b.
Livestream HERE.
Sample Opposition Letter:
Commissioners,
As a resident of San Diego, I support the No Action Alternative because there are more environmentally responsible alternatives, not included within the draft EIS, that would achieve NAVWAR goals while still retaining San Diego’s visual and spatial relationships, eliminating impacts to historic Old Town, and honoring the Consolidated Aircraft Plant 2 Historic District (also known as Convair) which is one of the last physical representations of San Diego’s long and leading position in the worldwide history of aerospace engineering and aviation.
I do not support any alternative as proposed because alternatives two through five would detrimentally impact 19 historically designated properties, including the National Historic Landmark Presidio Park, in addition to drastic visual and spatial changes that would forever change San Diego’s character. Further, I oppose Alternative One, as currently proposed, because this plan would eliminate the Consolidated Aircraft Plant 2 Historic District, which is eligible for the National Register as an excellent example of a massive manufacturing aircraft production complex. This district is important for its role during both WWII and the Cold War, illustrating San Diego’s internationally significant and leading role in the aerospace industry.
I strongly encourage the Navy to pursue project alternatives that retain the National Register eligible historic district within OTC Site One and do not detrimentally impact San Diego’s iconic views and historic landmarks.
I respectfully urge you to OPPOSE the Navy’s Old Town Campus Revitalization Project and all its alternatives.
Thank you,
NAME
Thank you for sharing this. It is alarming that the Coastal Commission is being asked to approve what is essentially the Navy’s “Alternative 4” from the draft Environmental Impact Statement — the one with the most density and impacts — even though the Navy’s final EIS hasn’t been issued saying what alternative it has decided on.
This appears to be asking the Commission to rubber stamp a foregone conclusion and exposes the Navy’s EIS process as a sham.
Just curious what the solutions are from this crowd as it relates to housing issues, other than telling people to look elsewhere? I’ve seen tons of complaints, but no solutions. Specifically, I’m recalling negative stances on granny flats, NAVWAR, Sports Arena redevelopment, and many multi-unit proposals on the peninsula. Look, change can “suck” sometimes, but it’s also inevitable. Nothing has 100% positive externalities. But I continue to be incredulous as the absolutist view while simultaneously not providing realistic solutions. If I missed them, apologies.
I’ve been inside them. Those white elephant buildings are not worth saving. If anything you should be calling for them to be torn down to restore the Old Town views.
Liberty Station actually has architecture and while I find it attractive is not the most efficient space utilization. Just shop the Vons to see why.
San Diego would be better served with improved transit and additional housing and businesses right next to the trolley. Even better, a station with Coaster, Amtrak, blue and green line trolleys and many busses. Of any spot, this is where you should be building as dense as possible. The Navy did the same thing down by the Midway museum. An old monstrosity replaced with a newer more efficient building and better space utilization because the now unused real estate was related for private companies.