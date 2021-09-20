Ageism: The Last Acceptable Bias

By Mat Wahlstrom
The past few years have seen long overdue attention drawn to issues of systemic discrimination. From the #MeToo movement to #BlackLivesMatter to even concern for personal pronouns, we as a society are facing up to the ways in which we fall short of our egalitarian ideals to provide equality of opportunity.
But in what appears to also be a recent development, we’re seeing the exact opposite happening with regard to age.
Usually only referenced in connection with employment law, age discrimination as a social phenomenon is being treated as innocuous, with replies of ‘OK, Boomer’ not only allowed to go unchallenged but treated as acceptable.
While there has always been a tension between the old and the young, what we’re seeing is beyond the ‘just joking’ pretense that has long covered for other forms of bigotry.
If the current trend could be described as simply ‘pro-youth,’ it wouldn’t be problematic. But instead it’s deployed in lockstep with the framing of demographics as a zero-sum game, in which elders are considered unfair beneficiaries who not only deserve but must be disenfranchised and marginalized in order for the younger to the prosper.
And in San Diego, the evidence of it is everywhere.
Back in February 2020, a recent candidate for Uptown Planners spoke at our public meeting and stated that older board members shouldn’t oppose a proposed plan amendment — because it will affect people living here in the next twenty years, and they ‘won’t be around by then.’ And after the last election, she posted video of herself berating her loss, promising to “dance on your graves.”
Even a cursory scan of YIMBY Twitter reveals similarly disturbing and genuinely hateful comments based on the apparent age of anyone who dares oppose them — just as readers have seen here, most recently with Geoff Page’s article about ‘the politics of fear’ being used to accomplish partisan policy ends.
And does anyone doubt that this is also considered a safe and shorthand way to reverse discriminate on the basis of race and gender? How often is a criticism by age followed as axiomatic in the formulation, ‘old white men’?
Much of this is excused as unfortunate but understandable in response to age-specific inequalities in wealth, as the image of the graph from the Washington Post at the top of this article that continues to go viral supposedly demonstrates. But as this analysis of it shows, this is a false look at just one point in time. Using the exact same data adjusted for wealth in per capita terms and for inflation, Millennials are tracking with Gen X the same as Baby Boomers did over previous generations.
In other words, it’s those younger than Boomers who will be the winners of the actuarial lottery — just as in 2019 they became the winners of the electoral lottery, comprising almost 60% of eligible voters.
Simply put, as it has been since time immemorial, there are more younger people than older people. Despite our advances in longevity, to be elder is to grow into minority. Which is why age is a protected class in the first place.
Having borne witness to this for a while, I’ve come to the conclusion that ageism, like fear, is being weaponized to achieve political ends.
Like advertisers, lobbyists go after the ‘coveted 18-to-34 demographic,’ the time span wherein people are converted to products and brands they’ll use the rest of their life.
YIMBYism, birthed by Silicon Valley tech money, is informed by target marketing, with membership signaling you’re ahead of the curve, cool and sophisticated. (Which explains the prevalence of craft beers and bicycles as signifiers.)
But because we’re talking about policy positions not products, the downside of this is that it leads to a type of identitarianism, whereby it is believed that someone can only ‘know’ something by being a member of a particular group.
Ancient Rome had a system of patrons and clients, whereby the rich were literally followed around in public by the poor, who in return for their cheers of support and jeers of opposing patrons — even fighting with their clients in the streets — were rewarded with coins, wine, and bread. Today, clients are rewarded on social media with likes and shares, little endorphin bursts from scoring ‘burns’ and validation from being malicious.
But whatever the reason, it is unacceptable socially, ethically, and politically.
It must be called out. And it needs to stop now.
{ 14 comments… read them below or add one }
While this article isn’t wrong, it’s not going to help anything. In fact, I can see it being used as an example of “another crotchety old Boomer pissing and moaning”. It will be interesting to see if this article becomes another shit show like Geoff Page’s article. It real irony of his article is you have two sides really going at it, yet both sides would probably be on the same side on most issues that divide left and right. The fact is, even when members of two generations might be on the same page politically, they are deeply divided on how to handle and achieve the same goals.
I tend to stay out of internet tiffs over generational arguments because it will go nowhere and really it’s pointless, no matter how much harm is being done. As a result I’ve managed to not get the “ok boomer” snarl just yet. I have noticed though sometimes my wife and I go out to local bar or restaurant and there have been some occasions where we were getting some less than friendly looks from other patrons. Sort of like “how dare those boomers invade our sacred space”. I’ve learned to accept that it goes with the territory. And it’s not like I haven’t heard plenty of people in my generation make some blanket statements about Millennials and Gen Zers. So the cycle continues and probably will do so for the long foreseeable future.
Appreciate your comments, Chris.
I, too, thought about whether to write on this topic. But as you point out, we’ve become numb through repetition to ageism as discrimination — as we became numb to outrage with each offense committed by the previous president.
Yes, there probably is more in common than superficial differences. The problem is that that is not how these conversations are being conducted.
Discrimination in any form, even casual, is never right; and never more so than when it is deployed under cover of combating discrimination.
One thing’s for sure. Unlike race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity, all things people are born with and can’t change, getting older is something all (or most) will experience. Everyone who discriminates against older generations will at some point in their lives will find out what it’s like themselves.
Amen. May we all be so lucky. As I tell my 90+year-old mother when she complains about getting older, “It beats the alternative.”
Being a Boomer, I was attending a Bassnectar show, one of my favorites, when I was asked by a young couple, Millenials, if I was escorting my grandchild. They were surprised when I told them why I was there and they high fived me saying “cool.”
What I also find funny. I was born in 1961 so I am at the tail end of the boomer years. 79 through mid 80s I was in my punk rock years (ok still am) and in those years I was adamantly anti hippie, sometimes to the point of violence. There was no real good reason for it other than it was the punk rock thing to do. I have to wonder if Millennials even realize there’s generational differences even within the same generation lol.
It finally comes out! Chris was a punk rocker! A lot of punk rockers were former hippies.
That’s very true. But we weren’t going to admit that at the time;)
I’ve definitely been discriminated against due to my age; in the legal world, unless you have money, older lawyers are a dime a dozen and casually shunted to the side for “fresher” faces. I recall this one firm I worked at – I was the oldest attorney, had a family – and just didn’t fit in I was told by the boss to the rest of the bevy of lawyers, all in their 20s and early 30s, the day he fired me a month or so after a serious medical issue.
Interesting take. While I agree that ageism is bad, you conveniently ingore that it goes in both directions.
I’m 40. Over the last 20 years, I’ve read what feels like an infinite number of articles about how Millennials and Gen-Zers are self-centered, unmotivated, poorly prepared for the working world, etc. That has been a prominent narrative for nearly all of my professional life.
So while I do agree ageism bad and we should all be nicer – please forgive me if I’m not overflowing with sympathy for Boomers who now feel picked on. We’ve been hearing it from you guys for the last 20 years.
Ha ha! It does go in both directions.
I said that much in my first post. Perhaps both sides need take each others disdain with a grain of salt.
While I’m not obligated to defend what others have written, I would like to point out three things:
1.) Although one can readily find anecdotal articles of the type you mention, does anyone seriously believe that there is ‘youth discrimination,’ that employers aren’t giving preference to those just out of college and/or still under 35 for jobs?
2.) While casual banter may go “both directions,” I’ve seen nothing comparable the vitriol spewed by those younger against those who appear as older. Again, simply look at the comments on this site to see how appearing of a higher age is *the* go-to insult, with nothing conversely comparable.
3.) Although there’s nothing wrong with being a Baby Boomer, I’m actually Gen X. What’s wrong is how public discourse is being poisoned.
Some more irony. The Boomers invented disdain for older generations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWRmsoBXAUw