Ageism: The Last Acceptable Bias

By Mat Wahlstrom

The past few years have seen long overdue attention drawn to issues of systemic discrimination. From the #MeToo movement to #BlackLivesMatter to even concern for personal pronouns, we as a society are facing up to the ways in which we fall short of our egalitarian ideals to provide equality of opportunity.

But in what appears to also be a recent development, we’re seeing the exact opposite happening with regard to age.

Usually only referenced in connection with employment law, age discrimination as a social phenomenon is being treated as innocuous, with replies of ‘OK, Boomer’ not only allowed to go unchallenged but treated as acceptable.

While there has always been a tension between the old and the young, what we’re seeing is beyond the ‘just joking’ pretense that has long covered for other forms of bigotry.

If the current trend could be described as simply ‘pro-youth,’ it wouldn’t be problematic. But instead it’s deployed in lockstep with the framing of demographics as a zero-sum game, in which elders are considered unfair beneficiaries who not only deserve but must be disenfranchised and marginalized in order for the younger to the prosper.

And in San Diego, the evidence of it is everywhere.

Back in February 2020, a recent candidate for Uptown Planners spoke at our public meeting and stated that older board members shouldn’t oppose a proposed plan amendment — because it will affect people living here in the next twenty years, and they ‘won’t be around by then.’ And after the last election, she posted video of herself berating her loss, promising to “dance on your graves.”

Even a cursory scan of YIMBY Twitter reveals similarly disturbing and genuinely hateful comments based on the apparent age of anyone who dares oppose them — just as readers have seen here, most recently with Geoff Page’s article about ‘the politics of fear’ being used to accomplish partisan policy ends.

And does anyone doubt that this is also considered a safe and shorthand way to reverse discriminate on the basis of race and gender? How often is a criticism by age followed as axiomatic in the formulation, ‘old white men’?

Much of this is excused as unfortunate but understandable in response to age-specific inequalities in wealth, as the image of the graph from the Washington Post at the top of this article that continues to go viral supposedly demonstrates. But as this analysis of it shows, this is a false look at just one point in time. Using the exact same data adjusted for wealth in per capita terms and for inflation, Millennials are tracking with Gen X the same as Baby Boomers did over previous generations.

In other words, it’s those younger than Boomers who will be the winners of the actuarial lottery — just as in 2019 they became the winners of the electoral lottery, comprising almost 60% of eligible voters.

Simply put, as it has been since time immemorial, there are more younger people than older people. Despite our advances in longevity, to be elder is to grow into minority. Which is why age is a protected class in the first place.

Having borne witness to this for a while, I’ve come to the conclusion that ageism, like fear, is being weaponized to achieve political ends.

Like advertisers, lobbyists go after the ‘coveted 18-to-34 demographic,’ the time span wherein people are converted to products and brands they’ll use the rest of their life.

YIMBYism, birthed by Silicon Valley tech money, is informed by target marketing, with membership signaling you’re ahead of the curve, cool and sophisticated. (Which explains the prevalence of craft beers and bicycles as signifiers.)

But because we’re talking about policy positions not products, the downside of this is that it leads to a type of identitarianism, whereby it is believed that someone can only ‘know’ something by being a member of a particular group.

Ancient Rome had a system of patrons and clients, whereby the rich were literally followed around in public by the poor, who in return for their cheers of support and jeers of opposing patrons — even fighting with their clients in the streets — were rewarded with coins, wine, and bread. Today, clients are rewarded on social media with likes and shares, little endorphin bursts from scoring ‘burns’ and validation from being malicious.

But whatever the reason, it is unacceptable socially, ethically, and politically.

It must be called out. And it needs to stop now.