Border Patrol Agents Destroy Food and Water Left for Migrants

By Gustavo Solis / KPBS / April 21, 2023

Border Patrol agents are not supposed to destroy humanitarian aid left along the border. But that’s exactly what happened in the Otay Mountains east of San Diego last month.

After a routine water drop March 18, volunteers with the Borderlands Relief Collective found dozens of destroyed water bottles and cans of food dumped on the ground and accused Border Patrol agents.

The group usually leaves supplies like water, Gatorade, cans of beans, clothes, hand warmers and “anything that might make a difference to a migrant crossing through these dangerous areas,” said David Greenblatt, a volunteer. Emmet Norris, another volunteer, noticed Border Patrol agents following the group during the March 18 drop.

Borderlands Relief Collective made three separate drops that day. When they returned an hour later to one of the locations, they found their humanitarian supplies dumped on the ground. The water bottles had been emptied, the cans of food opened, and the crates used to carry the supplies were broken.

“Every single item that we had left was very purposefully and methodically destroyed,” Norris said.

After discovering the trashed supplies, volunteers confronted two Border Patrol agents nearby. “It’s abandoned property,” one agent said.

