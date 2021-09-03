The Politics of Fear: Bicycling Deaths, Crosswalks and Dog Bites

By Geoff Page

I credit the Bush, Jr. era for institutionalizing the politics of fear in this country. Since then, it has become interwoven into the fabric of society in more ways than most people realize. Bush and his criminal cohorts elevated concern about “safety” to colossal heights, even to justify a war. Since then, all kinds of crap has been foisted on an obedient and willing American public. Security systems and guns to name the top two.

But, it’s insidious and ubiquitous use in our day-to-day life now has become acceptable. This is sad because fear for our safety is now used as a cloak for a whole bunch of things. How could anyone be against measures to keep us – and our children of course – safe?

Here are three cases where the fear card being is being dishonestly played to obtain a desired end. The most egregious is a cycling subject. There is a crosswalk. And there is the Humane Society.

Cycling deaths in 2021

There have been a number of stories recently about cycling accidents and the need to make the roads safer. On July 26, several news station and media carried stories that all referred to 12 cycling deaths in San Diego this year alone. The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and other cycling groups are using these statistics as a “clarion call” for the San Diego to spend more on bike lanes and to do so fast.

A Times of San Diego article on July 26 quoted Elizabeth Mayer, program manager for BikeSD “The lack of infrastructure and protected bike lanes is the main cause of the deaths.”

The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition was asked for the list of 12 fatalities, which they did provide. The list was, however, very odd. Five of the twelve were simply labeled “unnamed male” or “unnamed person.” Ms. Mayer stated in an email, “At this time, the names of all of the victims have not been released.” And she added a 13th name to the list.

This was odd because a little research easily found the names of the unnamed victims. The 13th accident was the cyclist’s fault. It makes one wonder how much the Coalition actually knew about any of these accidents.

Five of the 13 fatalities were the fault of the cyclists. Including these in a list of accidents to blame on infrastructure is dishonest. Several of the 12 clearly involved poor choices by cyclists and in several of the accidents, it is not even known who was at fault.

Accident deaths are tragic, no one can deny that. But, to use those deaths dishonestly to further the cycling agenda is shameful. There were no stories or comments from anyone using the deaths of the cyclists, who caused their own demise, as a safety teaching moment. It’s all about cars and more infrastructure. It is clearly because of some of this infrastructure that some of these folks perished.

Here are the 13 fatalities:

(1) Jan 10, 2021: Julius Cunanan in Chula Vista – The accident happened at 9:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning. A motorcycle and a bicycle collided and both riders died. There were no eyewitnesses because the Cunanan was at the back of a pack of cyclists. The news stories said the bike was hit from behind, probably based on the details. But, no one really knows if the motorcycle strayed into the bike lane or if the bicycle strayed into the motorcycle’s path.

Because it is not known who was at fault, it is unfair to use this statistic.

(2) Feb 10, 2021: Unnamed Male in rural El Cajon – The accident happened after dark at 7:20 p.m. on unlighted county roads. The stories said Willow Glen Drive west of Dehesa Road and another said on Dehesa east of Willow Glenn. The cyclist was hit from behind.

Willow Glen intersects and ends at Dehesa. Dehesa then abruptly curves left and right and then roughly parallels Willow Glen. The road is not lighted except for a signal at the intersection and there are no nearby structures. The moon on February 10 was a waning crescent with an illumination of 2%. In other words, it was very dark.

The speed limit here is 50+mph.

The news stories did not provide enough detail such as whether or not the bicycle had lights or if the rider was wearing reflective clothing. Why didn’t the cyclist hear the approaching car?

Dehesa and Willow Glenn have some bike paths but they are not continuous. When the roads approach the intersections, a marked bike lane appears between the lane going straight or turning left and the lane turning right. In other words, right between traffic.

The stories do not provide precise locations of the accidents. Google Maps show a section of Dehesa with concrete barriers on the lane line, leaving no shoulder for a bicycle. Did it happen there? Did the bike go into the travel lane there where the road also curved?

With so many unknowns, using this statistic is deceptive. The cyclist could be at fault or at least share the fault. The story said he was not wearing a helmet at least.

Because it is not known who was at fault, it is unfair to use this statistic.

(3) March 26, 2021: Diego Mateo in Escondido According to the Union tribune account “The Escondido resident was riding on Ninth Avenue near Spruce Street about 7 p.m. on March 26 when he swerved in front of a Nissan Altima also traveling westbound, authorities said. The Nissan and bicycle collided, and the impact threw Mateo from his bike into the street.”

Using this statistic is deceptive.

(4) April 18, 2021: Robert Bronk in El Cajon – A homeless man living in El Cajon was hit on a Sunday morning at 10:30 am at El Cajon Blvd. and West Lexington. No more details were available. We have no idea who was at fault.

Using this statistic is unfair.

(5) April 21, 2021: Unnamed Male in Balboa Park near the 163 The cyclist was struck riding across Highway 163 at 9:00 p.m. It was dark and he was crossing a high-speed road. This was clearly the cyclist’s fault.

Using this statistic is deceptive.

(6) May 22, 2021: Unknown person in Oceanside – Cyclist was hit at 1:50 a.m. on Oceanside Blvd. near Beverly Glenn. The driver may have been impaired. Riding a bicycle at 1:50 a.m. on a major road was taking a risk. There are no details on whether or not the bike had lights or the rider was wearing reflective clothing. The driver said it was not his fault and the other witness was killed.

Using this statistic with so little information is unfair.

(7) June 2, 2021: Unnamed Male in rural Jamul – This accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. at Lyons Valley Road and Monterey Crest Drive just east of where the road becomes Skyline Truck Trail. “A southbound man on a black Motiv bicycle on Monterey Crest Drive entered the intersection directly in front of a westbound 2002 GMC Yukon SUV driven by a 39-year-old woman, which struck him, Garrow said.” This was the cyclist’s fault.

Using this statistic is deceptive.

(8) June 22, 2021: Allen Hunter II in Solana Beach – Retired scientist was killed at 10:30 a.m. riding on South Coast Highway 101 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive. A driver has been charged in his death. The speed limit is 35 mph, the maximum speed limit recommended for placing sharrows, which are on the road. A map of the area shows roads paralleling Highway 101, which may have been better choices. With a speed limit of 35 mph in today’s world, the traffic probably moves much faster, another consideration for any cyclist choosing which road to ride on.

This could perhaps be a teachable moment about cycling choices.

(9) June 23, 2021: Swati Tyagi near UC San Diego – A woman scientist was killed at 4:20 p.m. on North Torrey Pines Road near the intersection with Expedition Way and Revelle College Drive in La Jolla. Police said the 34-year-old woman merged into a lane in front of a car that struck her on North Torrey Pines Road. The victim was riding in the right lane when she merged into the left lane and was struck from behind by a 74-year-old man driving a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500, Buttle said.

Using this statistic is deceptive.

(10) July 15, 2021: Jackson Williams in Oceanside – This accident happened at 11:30 p.m. The cyclist was hit in the eastbound lane of Oceanside Blvd west of I5. It was a hit and run and the woman was arrested and plead not guilty. There are not enough details to know who was at fault. Clearly the woman was guilty of leaving the scene but who was at fault? The moon that night was at 29% illumination. We don’t know if the cyclist was wearing reflective clothing or if the bike had lights.

Using this statistic is unfair.

(11) July 20, 2021: Laura Shinn in Balboa Park This accident happened at 7:30 a.m. on Pershing Drive just south of the Morley Field Disc Golf Course. The bike lane in this area is the outside lane marker. The posted speed limit is 50 mph. What bike lane there is disappears where this accident occurred. The motorist stayed at the scene but was arrested and charged. This accident may be the motorist’s fault. But, riding a bicycle on a road with a 50 mph speed limit is very risky and perhaps a poor choice for a cycling route.

(12) July 23, 2021: Unnamed Male in Clairemont – According to police, the rider turned into the right lane of Genesee, then made a quick move into the left lane into the path of the SUV.

Using this statistic is deceptive

(13) August 21, 2021: Jerry Eugene Torres in Escondido Officials have released the identity of a man killed Saturday night when he was hit by a car in North County.

Escondido resident Jerry Eugene Torres, 53, was hit by a white Volvo going about 55 mph a little after 8 p.m., according to the county medical examiner’s office. Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said Torres was riding his bike westbound on state Route 78 near the center divider when he tried to cross traffic lanes and was hit by the car traveling in the No. 1 lane.

Using this statistic is deceptive.

When examined in detail, the manner in which the cycling community is using all 13 of these fatalities to further its agenda is doing them more harm than good because it ruins their credibility. It’s hard to trust anyone when they are shown as not being completely honest.

Voltaire Street Crosswalk

This one also has the fingerprints of the cycling community on it as it was pushed through the planning board and the city by cycling advocate Nicole Burgess, who is on the Board of Directors of BikeSD.

Burgess got the Peninsula Community Planning Board to propose a crosswalk at Voltaire and Froude Streets. They used the tactics of fear again. In a letter to the city, this intersection was characterized as one of the most dangerous intersections in our community. They cited the death of a skateboarder in the vicinity as proof.

When pressed for evidence of the danger at this intersection, neither the PCPB nor the city could produce anything. The skateboard accident happened blocks away and had nothing to do with this intersection at all. But, once they raised the “safety” flag, they got the city’s attention.

In my 34 years of using this intersection thousands of times to drive down to OB, I have never seen an accident. There is a traffic signal and crosswalk at Ebers and Voltaire. But, the cyclists wanted this crosswalk and it appears one will be going in this year or next. All based on dishonest claim of safety in order to raise the fear flag.

Humane Society

Walking down by Collier Park one day, I saw a Humane Society SUV parked on the grass under the trees. The park was deserted except for this. Curious why the vehicle had to be parked on the grass instead of the very nearby pavement, I approached the person inside. During the conversation the officer told me the reason they are watching the park was because of recent dog bite incidents.

Having used this park almost daily for 34 years, I was very surprised to hear this because I had never even heard of a dog bite at the park, much less witnessed one. She said there was concern about the public’s safety so they were being diligent. She gave me a phone number at the Human Society who directed me to the Public Records Request system.

A PRR request of the record of dog bites revealed one bite in the last eight years on the night of June 29, 2020. A woman claimed to have been bitten on the thumb at 9:00 at night and was only able to describe the dog as black and male. No information on the size of the animal or the breed. Determining the sex of a black dog is hard, even in the daytime, at night it would have been impossible to see that and not be able to describe the size of the dog.

The location of the incident was not in the park but near it. In the report on the thumb bite, the woman said she thought the dog was a visitor and not one that frequents the park. And, this happened nearly a year before my conversation with the enforcement officer.

There was no rash of bites. There were no recent incidents at all. And the one in the last eight years was highly questionable. But, preying on people’s fears of rabid dogs out there is being used to justify the Human Society’s predatory ticket writing campaign for dogs off leashes.

My next encounter with the Humane Society cost me a $280 ticket. I was walking with my wife, my coonhound/lab mix, and our shih tzu, in Bill Cleator Park about 5:30 p.m. We were the only people in the whole park except for some people at the far north end. Our dogs were walking quietly with us. A Human Society officer pulled in and literally chased us down. After ticketing us, she ran to the north end and wrote another ticket.

When asked why she felt the need to hunt us down when we were all alone on the huge field and there was no trouble at all, she pulled the same fear card that her colleague did. Dog bites again. They are just trying to protect public safety by ticketing peaceful dog walkers with a docile, harmless 75-pound dog and a 15-pound dog.

It became clear these folks have been trained to disarm people by claiming there have been dog bites and they are just trying to protect the public. How that translates to off leash tickets is unknown.

Another PRR request on dog bites at Cleator Park returned two documents. The first document was from the San Diego Police Department. It showed no dog bite incidents since 2012. Of the six items listed, three were in 2011 and three were int 2012.Two incidents were at Nimitz and West Point Loma and one was at Nimitz and Rosecrans, nowhere near the park. Three incidents in 2011 were listed as at 4400 Nimitz.

The second document was dated February 21, 2019. It appeared to be from animal control. It recounted what appeared to be a dog nip, not a dog bite. There was a picture of the wound that looked like two red dots on a hip. The report said “Unclear if it broke the skin.” The picture was clear, the skin was not broken.

If a dog bite is serious enough for medical attention, the hospital is obligated to report the bite on a form to the police department. There was nothing for this incident.

That was the sum total of the dog bite epidemic at Cleator Park, one nip two and a half years ago, back to 2011 for some other possibilities not described as in Cleator Park.. No recent danger of any kind. The Human Society officer lied to us, the second one to do so. They’ve been taught to use the fear and the safety cards to justify writing expensive tickets to people who are causing no one any harm. But at $280 a shot, they can buy lots of kibble. But, that would be after paying for several big SUVs, tricked out as well as any SDPD SUV and all their new “officers.”