Special Presentation of Luminosity at OB Town Council — Tonight, Wed., April 26

Join the OB Town Council tonight, Wed., April 26, at 7pm at Water’s Edge Church, or online, for the monthly public meeting.

In addition to hearing updates from elected officials, community leaders, public safety agencies, and OBTC Committees – there will also be a special presentation from Mike James of the Luminosity festival – OB’s epic drone and light show planned for July 4th this year.

Water’s Edge Church

1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107